 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine man allegedly stole catalytic converters worth $3,000 each from Caledonia business
0 Comments

Racine man allegedly stole catalytic converters worth $3,000 each from Caledonia business

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — A Racine man allegedly stole multiple catalytic converters worth $3,000 each from two box trucks.

Gas Prices Expected To Remain High All Summer. Over the Memorial Day holiday, gas prices were at about $3 per gallon. ABC news reports that experts are predicting similarly high prices for the rest of the summer. A meeting with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in July could lead to some relief as member countries are expected to step up oil production. According to Jeanette McGee, director of external communications at AAA, motorists can expect to see lower prices toward the end of September due to a decrease in demand.
Roy McClinton Sr.

McClinton

Roy L. McClinton Sr., 50, of the 1300 block of Howe Street, was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping and a felony count of theft of movable property between $5,000-$10,000.

According to a criminal complaint:

On May 28, an officer was sent to Ideal Drywall at 5017 Seven Mile Road for a theft.

The brother of the business owner said that catalytic converters had been removed from two box trucks and that they were in proper condition the day before. The parts are valued at $3,000 each and each truck sustained around $500 in damage to the exhaust.

A catalytic converter is a device in an automobile, designed to convert certain pollutants in the exhaust into harmless compounds by the action of a metal catalyst.

The owner provided a clip that showed a car pull into the parking lot and backing up next to one of the trucks. The car then parks next to the other truck. The car was registered to McClinton.

A detective found McClinton and spoke to him about the incident. McClinton said that he wasn't driving his truck on the day of the theft and he was asleep all day. He claimed he let a friend borrow the car, later saying he loaned it to his cousin and said he didn't have the ability to get in touch with him. He said he usually drives around until he finds his cousin, despite saying earlier he was asleep all day.

The detective learned that McClinton did have a phone number for the cousin and that McClinton is always driving the truck when he sells scrap metal. The detective noted that McClinton’s stories did not make sense, and continued to change as the conversation continued.

An employee of the scrapyard said that shady businesses are opening up that will buy catalytic converters.

In March, McClinton had appeared in Racine County Circuit Court and was eventually released from custody, pursuant to a $300 cash bond. Per the conditions of the bond, McClinton was to refrain from further criminal activity; McClinton violated his bond by allegedly committing theft.

McClinton was given a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A status conference is set for June 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Traffic Deaths Soar In 2020 To Highest Level In 13 Years

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News