Racine man allegedly stole catalytic converters worth $3,000 each from Caledonia business

CALEDONIA — A Racine man allegedly stole multiple catalytic converters worth $3,000 each from two box trucks.

Roy L. McClinton Sr., 50, of the 1300 block of Howe Street, was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping and a felony count of theft of movable property between $5,000-$10,000.

According to a criminal complaint:

On May 28, an officer was sent to Ideal Drywall at 5017 Seven Mile Road for a theft.

The brother of the business owner said that catalytic converters had been removed from two box trucks and that they were in proper condition the day before. The parts are valued at $3,000 each and each truck sustained around $500 in damage to the exhaust.

A catalytic converter is a device in an automobile, designed to convert certain pollutants in the exhaust into harmless compounds by the action of a metal catalyst.

The owner provided a clip that showed a car pull into the parking lot and backing up next to one of the trucks. The car then parks next to the other truck. The car was registered to McClinton.