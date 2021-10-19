Racine man allegedly stole car but left his debit card behind in vehicle

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of an armed robbery where he stole a car and multiple other items.

Darrion J. Gunn, 26, of the 4200 block of Marquette Drive, was charged with felony counts of armed robbery, taking vehicle without owner’s consent by use or threat of force, receiving stolen property between $2,500-$5,000 and possession of a firearm by a felon, three misdemeanor counts of theft and bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing an officer.

According to criminal complaints:

At 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, an officer was sent to the 4200 block of LaSalle Street for a report of a stolen vehicle.

The officer met with the owner of the stolen car, who said that her son was using the car when he was robbed at gunpoint in the 1000 block of Arthur Avenue.

The man said that two men robbed him while he was approaching someone’s house. As he reached the door, the two came from behind him and told him to give them all his belongings. Each had a gun, one a handgun and the other an assault rifle. They took the car, $1,900 in currency, $1,900 Cartier sunglasses, shoes, a wallet with debit cards, an iPhone 12+ and a gold chain.