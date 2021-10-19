 Skip to main content
Racine man allegedly stole car but left his debit card behind in vehicle
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of an armed robbery where he stole a car and multiple other items.

Darrion J. Gunn, 26, of the 4200 block of Marquette Drive, was charged with felony counts of armed robbery, taking vehicle without owner’s consent by use or threat of force, receiving stolen property between $2,500-$5,000 and possession of a firearm by a felon, three misdemeanor counts of theft and bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing an officer.

According to criminal complaints:

At 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, an officer was sent to the 4200 block of LaSalle Street for a report of a stolen vehicle.

Darrion Gunn

Gunn

The officer met with the owner of the stolen car, who said that her son was using the car when he was robbed at gunpoint in the 1000 block of Arthur Avenue.

The man said that two men robbed him while he was approaching someone’s house. As he reached the door, the two came from behind him and told him to give them all his belongings. Each had a gun, one a handgun and the other an assault rifle. They took the car, $1,900 in currency, $1,900 Cartier sunglasses, shoes, a wallet with debit cards, an iPhone 12+ and a gold chain.

The stolen car was found as well as a debit/credit card in the middle console with the name Darrion on it. The investigation led to Gunn where it was learned that he lived in the 4200 block of Marquette Drive, the same area where the car was found.

A photo was also allegedly found of Gunn with a large amount of cash and the sunglasses and chain that were stolen.

On Sunday, an officer was sent to the area of 17th Street and Packard Avenue for a large number of people fighting.

Upon arrival, the officer saw Gunn walking along the sidewalk and knew he had active warrants for his arrest. Gunn immediately ran northbound and the officer pursued him on foot, eventually catching him in the 1600 block of Packard Ave. A gun was removed from his sweatshirt.

Gunn was given $35,000 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

