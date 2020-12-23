Racine man allegedly stole beer and a phone, and then tried to steal more alcohol, on same day

RACINE — A 38-year-old Racine man allegedly stole beer and a phone, and then was arrested while allegedly trying to steal more alcohol, on the same day.

Michael D. Stoner, of the 1000 block of Marquette Street, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of retail theft less than or equal to $500, and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 8:06 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were sent to the Neighborhood Pantry at 1511 W. Sixth St. for a robbery.

Upon arrival, an officer spoke to a witness who said she was dropping off items in the store when she saw a person later identified as Stoner at the counter with a 20 pack of beer. She overheard him trying to buy it but the clerk refused due to it being before 8 a.m., at which point Stoner left with the beer. The clerk tried to run after him, but Stoner allegedly fled into an apartment.

At 12:05 p.m., an officer was sent to the Metro PCS at 1639 Douglas Ave. for a theft.