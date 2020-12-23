Racine man allegedly stole beer and a phone, and then tried to steal more alcohol, on same day

RACINE — A 38-year-old Racine man allegedly stole beer and a phone, and then was arrested while allegedly trying to steal more alcohol, on the same day.
Michael D. Stoner, of the 1000 block of Marquette Street, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of retail theft less than or equal to $500, and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing an officer.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 8:06 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were sent to the Neighborhood Pantry at 1511 W. Sixth St. for a robbery.
Upon arrival, an officer spoke to a witness who said she was dropping off items in the store when she saw a person later identified as Stoner at the counter with a 20 pack of beer. She overheard him trying to buy it but the clerk refused due to it being before 8 a.m., at which point Stoner left with the beer. The clerk tried to run after him, but Stoner allegedly fled into an apartment.
At 12:05 p.m., an officer was sent to the Metro PCS at 1639 Douglas Ave. for a theft.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke to an employee who said that Stoner came into the store and said he lost his phone and wanted a new one. He picked out a phone and when the employee asked him for identification, Stoner left the store without paying.
Later that day, Stoner was stopped at Olympic Liquor when he was attempting to steal a bottle of alcohol. While doing a search, officers found a glass pipe with burnt residue.
Stoner said he gave the phone to someone that sells him crack and said he stole from Neighborhood Pantry because he was hungry.
Stoner was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Wednesday. A status conference is set for Feb. 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 23
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Robert Kenneth H Kay
Robert Kenneth H Kay, 5100 block of Linden Lane, Racine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brett M Spitzer
Brett M Spitzer, 800 block of College Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Michael D Stoner
Michael D Stoner, 1000 block of Marquette Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Allison Dodd Villup
Allison Dodd Villup, 5100 block of Linden Lane, Racine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tyree Cade
Tyree Cade, 1200 block Albert Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by felon, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substance (between 10-50 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Eduardo M Barajas-Acosta
Eduardo M Barajas-Acosta, 2900 block of 16th Street, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon).
Kenneth L Booker Jr.
Kenneth L Booker Jr., 1200 block Albert Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon).
Samuel A Hetzel
Samuel A Hetzel, 3400 block of Newman Road, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked.