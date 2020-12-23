 Skip to main content
Racine man allegedly stole beer and a phone, and then tried to steal more alcohol, on same day
Racine man allegedly stole beer and a phone, and then tried to steal more alcohol, on same day

RACINE — A 38-year-old Racine man allegedly stole beer and a phone, and then was arrested while allegedly trying to steal more alcohol, on the same day.

Michael D. Stoner, of the 1000 block of Marquette Street, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of retail theft less than or equal to $500, and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 8:06 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were sent to the Neighborhood Pantry at 1511 W. Sixth St. for a robbery.

Upon arrival, an officer spoke to a witness who said she was dropping off items in the store when she saw a person later identified as Stoner at the counter with a 20 pack of beer. She overheard him trying to buy it but the clerk refused due to it being before 8 a.m., at which point Stoner left with the beer. The clerk tried to run after him, but Stoner allegedly fled into an apartment.

Michael Stoner

Stoner

At 12:05 p.m., an officer was sent to the Metro PCS at 1639 Douglas Ave. for a theft.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to an employee who said that Stoner came into the store and said he lost his phone and wanted a new one. He picked out a phone and when the employee asked him for identification, Stoner left the store without paying.

Later that day, Stoner was stopped at Olympic Liquor when he was attempting to steal a bottle of alcohol. While doing a search, officers found a glass pipe with burnt residue.

Stoner said he gave the phone to someone that sells him crack and said he stole from Neighborhood Pantry because he was hungry.

Stoner was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Wednesday. A status conference is set for Feb. 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

