RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stole around $40,000 worth of jewelry at Regency Mall, 5538 Durand Ave.
Decarion S. Powell, 23, of the 1300 block of Ohio Street, was charged with felony counts burglary of a building or dwelling, theft of movable property between $10,000-$100,000 and possession of burglarious tools, three misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 12:33 a.m. Monday, an officer was sent to the Regency Mall for a motion alarm being triggered.
Upon arrival, the officer saw the glass on the westernmost door had been smashed and Powell was seen exiting the Gourmet Coffee House. Powell saw the officer and ran down the hallway before being detained at the Auntie Annie’s kiosk. Powell told the officer that he went into the Piercing Pagoda kiosk.
Powell was searched and the officer found around 200 pieces of jewelry, $212 in cash and a bank bag containing $235.08. Powell also had a hammer and screwdriver. An employee for Piercing Pagoda said that the value of the jewelry was about $40,000. The owner of Gourmet Coffee House said that the surveillance system that Powell damaged was about $600 and the door lock he damaged was $100.
Powell was given a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for April 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: March 30
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Sakura D Pointer
Sakura D Pointer, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Decarion S Powell
Decarion S Powell, 1300 block of Ohio Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, theft (movable property between $10,000-$100,000), possession of burglarious tools, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer.
Christa L Smith
Christa L Smith, 4400 block of Meadow Drive, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Christiana Nicole Davis
Christiana Nicole Davis, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Terry Hill
Terry Hill, 1000 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession of THC.
Rashad R Lewis
Rashad R Lewis, 1100 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).