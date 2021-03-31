RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stole around $40,000 worth of jewelry at Regency Mall, 5538 Durand Ave.

Decarion S. Powell, 23, of the 1300 block of Ohio Street, was charged with felony counts burglary of a building or dwelling, theft of movable property between $10,000-$100,000 and possession of burglarious tools, three misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 12:33 a.m. Monday, an officer was sent to the Regency Mall for a motion alarm being triggered.

Upon arrival, the officer saw the glass on the westernmost door had been smashed and Powell was seen exiting the Gourmet Coffee House. Powell saw the officer and ran down the hallway before being detained at the Auntie Annie’s kiosk. Powell told the officer that he went into the Piercing Pagoda kiosk.

Powell was searched and the officer found around 200 pieces of jewelry, $212 in cash and a bank bag containing $235.08. Powell also had a hammer and screwdriver. An employee for Piercing Pagoda said that the value of the jewelry was about $40,000. The owner of Gourmet Coffee House said that the surveillance system that Powell damaged was about $600 and the door lock he damaged was $100.