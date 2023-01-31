Racine man allegedly stole air cans from Best Buy and was huffing them in the parking lot

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man has been accused of stealing air cans from Best Buy and huffing them in the parking lot.

William R. Bassler, 47, of the 1600 block of Holmes Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of intentional abuse of a hazardous substance.

According to a criminal complaint, at 7:44 p.m. on Saturday, an officer was sent to Best Buy at 2710 S. Green Bay Road after a report of a shoplifting.

An employee said the suspected shoplifter was in his vehicle in the parking lot.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the employee who said a man, later identified as Bassler, had taken air cans, and that she was worried he was huffing them in the parking lot.

The officer contacted Bassler, who reportedly had very shiny eyes that were glassy.

Bassler also allegedly had mucus and other bodily fluids on his nose and mouth, and seemed to have gone to the bathroom on himself.

When asked about what substances he was on, Bassler reportedly admitted to huffing an air can that he took from the store.

Rescue was then called to evaluate Bassler.

Bassler was given a $3,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

