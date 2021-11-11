Racine man allegedly stole AC unit, weed whacker from Walmart on July 4; charged this week

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly stole an AC unit and a weed whacker from Walmart on July 4.

Anthony L. Jenkins, 54, of the 1300 block of Franklin Street, was charged with a felony count of retail theft intentionally taking between $500-$5,000, four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor count of retail theft intentionally taking less than or equal to $500.

According to a criminal complaint:

On July 5, an officer was sent to Walmart, 3049 S. Oakes Road, for a retail theft that occurred the previous day.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a loss prevention employee who said that a man and woman entered Walmart, selected $528.65 worth of merchandise and left without paying for it. Surveillance video showed a dark SUV in the parking lot that the two got into with the stolen items.

A detective was assigned to follow up and developed a suspect for the woman involved. On Aug. 22, he made contact with the woman and she said that two weeks before July 4 she made a purchase but accidentally left her cart in the store. She claimed that staff allowed her to come back and get the items and talk to customer service.

She reportedly came to the store with Jenkins and talked to an employee named "Greg." She said "Greg" told her she could go pick out the items. She picked out all the items she left behind and waved to him as she left. Jenkins was already back at the car and had an AC unit, weed whacker and other items. When she found out that he stole the items, she "freaked ... out" and left.

At 2:46 a.m. on July 11, an officer was sent to Speedway, 6209 Washington Ave., for a shoplifting report.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to an employee who said that a man left the store with a bag of Fritos, a package of Ramen noodles and a carton of Newport 100s cigarettes without paying. The total value of the items was $95.79. Surveillance video showed that it was Jenkins who stole the items.

Jenkins was charged with a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

