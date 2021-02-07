Racine man allegedly stole a TV before urinating on the floor of the Racine County Jail

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stole a TV from a home before urinating on the floor at the Racine County Jail while saying “(expletive) the police.”

Horace L. Willis, 24, of the 1400 block of Marquette Street, was charged with a felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling, 14 felony counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of possessing an illegally obtained prescription, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Oct. 31, an officer responded to the 400 block of Seventh Street for a burglary.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the victim who said that while she was away on Oct. 30, her home was broken into and she believed Willis did it. She said Willis was upset that he hadn’t been given money he was owed and sent harassing messages to her. The woman said a smart TV was stolen.

On Feb. 3, an officer was sent to the area of Spring Street and Domanik Drive for a fight. The officer was told the suspect was seen fleeing toward State Street.

The officer found the man, later identified as Willis and pulled over to stop him. He then took off before eventually being stopped and detained. Police allegedly found prescription drugs in his pocket.