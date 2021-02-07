Racine man allegedly stole a TV before urinating on the floor of the Racine County Jail

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stole a TV from a home before urinating on the floor at the Racine County Jail while saying “(expletive) the police.”
Horace L. Willis, 24, of the 1400 block of Marquette Street, was charged with a felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling, 14 felony counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of possessing an illegally obtained prescription, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Oct. 31, an officer responded to the 400 block of Seventh Street for a burglary.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the victim who said that while she was away on Oct. 30, her home was broken into and she believed Willis did it. She said Willis was upset that he hadn’t been given money he was owed and sent harassing messages to her. The woman said a smart TV was stolen.
On Feb. 3, an officer was sent to the area of Spring Street and Domanik Drive for a fight. The officer was told the suspect was seen fleeing toward State Street.
The officer found the man, later identified as Willis and pulled over to stop him. He then took off before eventually being stopped and detained. Police allegedly found prescription drugs in his pocket.
Willis was then transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital to get a blood draw. Willis reportedly refused to talk to hospital staff and screamed when being evaluated. After getting cleared, he was transported back to the Racine County Jail where he said he needed to use the bathroom or he was going to urinate on the floor. He was escorted to the bathroom where he said “(expletive) the police,” and then urinated on the floor.
Willis was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Friday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Feb. 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
