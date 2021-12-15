Racine man allegedly stole a car's rearview mirror, tried to break into a garage

CALEDONIA — A Racine man allegedly stole a car mirror and tried to break into a garage while drunk.

Michael J. Parrett, 25, of the 2400 block of Six Mile Road, was charged with felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling and removal of a major part of a vehicle, and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 1 a.m. Monday, officers were sent to a residence on Cherry Tree Court for a man trying to break into a garage.

Upon arrival, an officer found the suspect standing in the middle of the road and identified him as Parrett. He appeared to be stumbling and falling down. The officer placed him in handcuffs and then talked to a man who said Parrett was at his back door with his face pressed up to the glass and was banging on it. He confronted him and Parrett just mumbled something he could not understand. Parrett then ran down the driveway and damaged part of his garage. He said that Parrett also broke into his car, removed his prescription glasses and popped the lenses out from the frames.

An officer was performing a neighborhood canvass when he saw a car missing its driver’s side mirror. He spoke to the owner who said it would cost around $700 to replace it.

Parrett’s car was found and a search found marijuana and the missing mirror of the car. Inside the trunk was a grinder with a small amount of marijuana inside. Parrett said he was drinking at a bar and could not remember how the mirror got in his vehicle.

He said he blacked out and could not remember what happened.

Parrett was given a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

