Racine man allegedly stole a car, yelled in a bathroom that he was going to jail

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stole a car and yelled in a Burlington Coat Factory bathroom that he was going to jail.

Delarrinardo D. Perkins, 38, of the 3700 block of 10th Avenue, was charged with three felony counts of bail jumping and two felony counts of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Thursday, an officer responded to Dollar Tree, 3925 Durand Ave. for a report of a stolen vehicle.

A woman said that she parked her car and left it running when she went in. She didn't see who took her car, and the officer checked the area for the vehicle but couldn't find it.

The officer was sent to the Speedway gas station, 2110 S. Green Bay Road, for a report of people fighting outside a car. Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the woman whose car was stolen and she said that she and her boyfriend went looking for her car and got into a fight with the suspect.

She said she went there because she got a notification that her bank card was being used there. The suspect fled into the nearby Burlington Coat Factory.