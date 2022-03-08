Racine man allegedly stole a car out of Milwaukee, had brass knuckles on him

CALEDONIA — A Racine man allegedly stole a car out of Milwaukee and had brass knuckles on him.
Darquis M. Lampkin, 21, of the 1500 block of Five Mile Road, was charged with felony counts of driving or operating a vehicle without owner’s consent and receiving stolen property, and a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Feb. 22, an investigator with the Caledonia Police Department recovered a stolen Nissan Armada, that had been stolen out of Milwaukee, in the 1900 block of 5 Mile Road. The car was stolen on Feb. 20; located inside was a receipt from a Dollar Tree store dated Feb. 21. The investigator developed Lampkin as a suspect after reviewing surveillance video.
On Monday, an officer was sent to Lampkin’s home for a civil complaint between him and his parents. He was arrested and searched, and an officer found brass knuckles in his pocket. Lampkin claimed that the Nissan he was driving belonged to his girlfriend.
Lampkin was given a $2,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for March 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, March 8, 2022
Today's mugshots: March 8
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Matthew N. Spiegelhoff
Matthew N. Spiegelhoff, 1800 block of Summerset Drive, Mount Pleasant, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/deliver THC (between 200-1,000 grams), felony bail jumping.
Henry J. Gryer III
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Henry J. Gryer III, 1400 block of Superior Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass.
Corey C. Porter
Corey C. Porter, 1300 block of Jones Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kenneth M. Blackman
Kenneth M. Blackman, 1000 block of Delamere Avenue, Racine, substantial battery, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Darquis M. Lampkin
Darquis M. Lampkin, 1500 block of 5 Mile Road, Racine, drive or operate without owner's consent, receiving stolen property (between $5,000-$10,000), carrying a concealed weapon.
James Odis Lee Jr.
James Odis Lee Jr., 4700 block of North Green Bay Road, Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.