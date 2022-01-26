 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Racine man allegedly stole a car and caused a rollover accident during police chase

  • 0

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stole a car and caused a rollover accident during police chase and had marijuana and Percocet on him.

Dentists say they've been treating more stress-related oral health issues. In a survey by the Health Policy Institute and American Dental Association, dentists reported a 71% increase in teeth grinding and clenching, a 63% increase in chipped or cracked teeth and a 62% increase in those experiencing joint disorder symptoms, which include jaw pain and headaches. "It's a way for the body to fight stress, a little bit, and it is not unusual. We've known it for many, many years that stress can provoke patients into going into a grinding or clenching habit," said Dr. Leila Jahangiri, a professor of prosthodontics at New York University.Jahangiri said these issues could be more common in the pandemic because of stress, but also because patients may have delayed visits.Jahangiri said while patients may not notice signs of grinding or clenching, but there may be some indicators. "Some of the common signs are headaches, sometimes they're neck aches," she said."In more severe situations, patients can get jaw aches," Jahangiri added. She said these habits can prompt mobility of teeth and lead to shifting.

Isaiah Carter, 18, of the 1800 block of West Sixth Street, was charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of narcotic drugs and possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC less than or equal to 200 grams.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 4:21 p.m. Monday, an officer was on patrol when he saw a car driving on Ohio Street that had been reported stolen out of Milwaukee.

Isaiah Carter

Carter

The officer attempted to make a stop, but the car continued to drive away, blowing through a stop sign and eventually causing a rollover crash after trying to cut in front of another vehicle and colliding with it. The officer was able to arrest the driver, Carter, and located two small bags of THC on him. Two other cars were damaged as a result of the accident.

People are also reading…

While at the Racine County Jail, Carter admitted to having another bag of THC deep in his left pants pocket. He also admitted to having a baggie of Percocet in his groin area. The bag of Percocet had 19 pills and the bags of THC weighed 7.6 grams.

Carter was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine crisis: Explainer as tensions rise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News