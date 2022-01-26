RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stole a car and caused a rollover accident during police chase and had marijuana and Percocet on him.
Isaiah Carter, 18, of the 1800 block of West Sixth Street, was charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of narcotic drugs and possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC less than or equal to 200 grams.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 4:21 p.m. Monday, an officer was on patrol when he saw a car driving on Ohio Street that had been reported stolen out of Milwaukee.
The officer attempted to make a stop, but the car continued to drive away, blowing through a stop sign and eventually causing a rollover crash after trying to cut in front of another vehicle and colliding with it. The officer was able to arrest the driver, Carter, and located two small bags of THC on him. Two other cars were damaged as a result of the accident.
While at the Racine County Jail, Carter admitted to having another bag of THC deep in his left pants pocket. He also admitted to having a baggie of Percocet in his groin area. The bag of Percocet had 19 pills and the bags of THC weighed 7.6 grams.
Carter was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Jan. 25, 2022
Today's mugshots: Jan. 25
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Gabrielle J. Presser
Gabrielle J. Presser, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4+), failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Karan T. Rush
Karan T. Rush, 4200 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Jamie Siler
Jamie Siler, 1700 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer.
Quirinius G. Williams
Quirinius G. Williams, 2200 block of Howe Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Malaky K. Flynn
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Malaky K. Flynn, 100 block of South Perkins Boulevard, Burlington, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.
Corinthian S. Hunter
Corinthian S. Hunter, 1700 block of Mead Street, Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dexter S. Stewart
Dexter S. Stewart, 4100 block of Erie Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Marshall Trudo IV
Marshall Trudo IV, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property (use of a dangerous weapon).
Margarita Aranda
Margarita Aranda, 1600 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).
Darquis Fleming
Darquis Fleming, 1400 block of 11th Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Brandin S. Fountaine
Brandin S. Fountaine, West Milwaukee, Wisconsin, resisting an officer.