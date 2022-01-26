RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stole a car and caused a rollover accident during police chase and had marijuana and Percocet on him.

Isaiah Carter, 18, of the 1800 block of West Sixth Street, was charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of narcotic drugs and possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC less than or equal to 200 grams.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 4:21 p.m. Monday, an officer was on patrol when he saw a car driving on Ohio Street that had been reported stolen out of Milwaukee.

The officer attempted to make a stop, but the car continued to drive away, blowing through a stop sign and eventually causing a rollover crash after trying to cut in front of another vehicle and colliding with it. The officer was able to arrest the driver, Carter, and located two small bags of THC on him. Two other cars were damaged as a result of the accident.

While at the Racine County Jail, Carter admitted to having another bag of THC deep in his left pants pocket. He also admitted to having a baggie of Percocet in his groin area. The bag of Percocet had 19 pills and the bags of THC weighed 7.6 grams.

Carter was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

