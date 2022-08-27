RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stole 10 vacuum beds worth over $210,000 from Burlington Graphic Systems, 2600 Chicory Road.

Roy L. McClinton Sr., 51, of the 1200 block of LaSalle Street, was charged with felony counts of theft of movable property over $100,000 and bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On July 26, an officer was sent to Burlington Graphic Systems for a theft report.

An employee said that 10 adjustable aluminum vacuum beds were stolen sometime between July 22 and July 25. Each were valued at $21,600 for a total loss of $210,600.

An officer was sent to Racine Auto and Scrap at 2035 S. Memorial Drive to speak with a manager who bought three vacuum beds matching the description of those stolen. He said McClinton was the one who sold them. An investigator later went to Alter Metal Recycling, 1339 17th St., where a manager said McClinton scrapped two of the vacuum beds there.

On Aug. 10, McClinton spoke with an investigator and said he was aware the police were looking for him and admitted to taking the vacuum beds, but said he had been given permission to take them by a "dude" that works there and "the boss man." He was unable to provide names for these people.

On Wednesday, an investigator spoke with McClinton where he again said he had permission to take the vacuum beds, but again was unable to provide the names of the people. He also said there were employees present when he took them, but the investigator was shown that the vacuum beds were still at Burlington Graphic Systems when it closed on July 22.

McClinton was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 31 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.