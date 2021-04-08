Racine man allegedly stabbed with a screwdriver a person who owed him money

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stabbed another man with a screwdriver during a fight over money.
Larvizo Larenzo Brown, 39, of the 1200 block of Marquette Street, was charged with felony counts of battery causing great bodily harm and second-degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon, as well as two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
According to a criminal complaint:
On April 1, an officer was sent to the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Drive for an assault. The officer met with the victim who said he and Brown were at the residence arguing over money. They began to fight in the bedroom and then spilled out to the living room where Brown grabbed a screwdriver and began stabbing the other man in the head and torso.
The officer then spoke to a witness who said he heard the victim screaming for help so he went and knocked on the door. He opened it and saw two men standing face to face and heard them arguing over money with Brown saying the victim owed him money.
The victim was taken to the hospital and was diagnosed with a punctured lung. He said he was stabbed around 11 times.
Brown was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for April 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 7
Today's mugshots: April 7
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
