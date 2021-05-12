 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine man allegedly stabbed a woman with a steak knife, threatened to kill her

Racine man allegedly stabbed a woman with a steak knife, threatened to kill her

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stabbed a woman with a steak knife and threatened to kill her.

This footage was filmed and produced 11 May 2021. A pro-Palestine protest was held in the Jaffa area, Jerusalem Tuesday, May 11. Protesters booed at Israeli security forces passing by on horses. According to social media posts, Israeli security forces charged the crowd, used stun grenades, made some arrests at the peaceful protest. Video Location: Jaffa, Jerusalem

Leroy T. Bryant, 56, of the 900 block of Center Street, was charged with a felony count of attempt first degree intentional homicide and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 2:13 a.m. Tuesday, an officer was sent to a house on Center St. for a stabbing.

Leroy Bryant

Bryant

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the victim who was being treated by rescue for a puncture wound to her upper left arm. The officer spoke to Bryant who said the victim came over to his house and attacked him with a knife and that he had a right to defend himself.

The officer went to the hospital to speak to the victim again and she said that he was at Bryant's house all day on Monday and Bryant left at around 6 p.m. and didn't return until 2 a.m. She was texting Bryant to get his key because she wanted to go home. When he got home they began to argue. Bryant then said "(Expletive) I'm sick of you. I treat you so good." She then told him she was going to leave and he responded with "No you ain't going anywhere." He got a steak knife from the kitchen and then stabbed her. While he was doing this he said "(Expletive) I'll kill you."

Bryant had an adjourned initial court appearance at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chipotle Raises Minimum Wage To $15 An Hour

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former volunteer wrestling coach at Horlick accused of groping students; one current coach suspended
Crime and Courts

Former volunteer wrestling coach at Horlick accused of groping students; one current coach suspended

According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday, two former Horlick wrestlers came forward, alleging at least one assistant coach knew the volunteer coach had been seen allegedly taking photographs of the boys showering about 10 years ago. They described having to revisit what happened, upon making reports to the police, as "emotionally traumatizing" and "very triggering."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News