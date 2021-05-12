Racine man allegedly stabbed a woman with a steak knife, threatened to kill her

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stabbed a woman with a steak knife and threatened to kill her.
Leroy T. Bryant, 56, of the 900 block of Center Street, was charged with a felony count of attempt first degree intentional homicide and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 2:13 a.m. Tuesday, an officer was sent to a house on Center St. for a stabbing.
Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the victim who was being treated by rescue for a puncture wound to her upper left arm. The officer spoke to Bryant who said the victim came over to his house and attacked him with a knife and that he had a right to defend himself.
The officer went to the hospital to speak to the victim again and she said that he was at Bryant's house all day on Monday and Bryant left at around 6 p.m. and didn't return until 2 a.m. She was texting Bryant to get his key because she wanted to go home. When he got home they began to argue. Bryant then said "(Expletive) I'm sick of you. I treat you so good." She then told him she was going to leave and he responded with "No you ain't going anywhere." He got a steak knife from the kitchen and then stabbed her. While he was doing this he said "(Expletive) I'll kill you."
Bryant had an adjourned initial court appearance at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
