MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man is facing charges for allegedly selling ecstasy and marijuana out of his room at Knights Inn.
Dartavious K. Peet, 28, of the 2200 block of Erie Street, is charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver schedule I controlled substances between 3 and 10 grams, possession of a firearm by a felon and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
According to the criminal complaint:
Racine Police executed a no-knock search on Peet’s hotel room Wednesday and found 31 ecstasy pills, 2.3 grams of marijuana, four digital scales, a box of sandwich bags, a loaded handgun and two boxes of bullets.
A woman was in the room as well, but Peet reportedly told police all the illegal substances and objects were his. The woman was not charged as of Friday.
Peet remained in the Racine County Jail with a hold order and had not yet appeared in court as of Friday afternoon, online records show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
At what point are the Village Idiots going to close this rat trap down for good?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.