MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man is facing charges for allegedly selling ecstasy and marijuana out of a room at a local hotel room.
Dartavious K. Peet, 28, of the 2200 block of Erie Street, is charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver schedule I controlled substances between 3 and 10 grams, possession of a firearm by a felon and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
According to the criminal complaint:
Racine Police executed a no-knock search Wednesday at Peet’s hotel room at the Knights Inn, 1149 Oakes Road, and reportedly found 31 ecstasy pills, 2.3 grams of marijuana, four digital scales, a box of sandwich bags, a loaded handgun and two boxes of bullets.
A woman was in the room as well, but Peet reportedly told police that all the illegal substances and objects were his. The woman had not been charged as of Friday.
Peet remained in the Racine County Jail with a hold order and had not made his initial appearance in court as of Friday afternoon, online records show.
This is Mount Pleasant Zipper Head!
Ain't no thing...just ask Tate and Mason!!!
At what point are the Village Idiots going to close this rat trap down for good?
