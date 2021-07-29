 Skip to main content
Racine man allegedly sold cocaine and heroin, robbed a buyer after a failed drug deal
Racine man allegedly sold cocaine and heroin, robbed a buyer after a failed drug deal

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly sold both cocaine and heroin and robbed a buyer after a failed drug deal.

James A. Goree, of the 1000 block of Park Avenue, was charged with felony counts of manufacture/deliver cocaine less than or equal to 1 gram, delivery of Schedule I or II narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place, false imprisonment, robbery with threat of force and possession of narcotic drugs.

According to a criminal complaint:

Between July 13-15, officers from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Metro Drug Unit made controlled buys from Goree where a person bought 0.8 grams of cocaine and 0.9 grams of heroin.

James Goree

Goree

Later, an agent could hear an argument between a buyer and an unknown man. The man reportedly told Goree that the buyer was the police and then Goree began yelling at the buyer. The buyer told Goree “give me my bread” several times and Goree reportedly said to him “killing your (expletive).” The buyer said that he gave Goree $250 and, before he gave him the drugs, a man told Goree that he was the police. The man then tried to swing at him but missed. He fought both him and Goree off before Goree told everyone to get out of the house and forced him to take off his shoes before he left. He told Goree he wanted his money back, and Goree refused to give him back the $250.

At 3:20 p.m. on July 21, agents executed a search warrant on Goree’s residence and arrested him. They found fentanyl in the living room and $1,580 on top of a kitchen cabinet. The shoes that Goree stole from the buyer also were found in the residence.

Goree was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 5 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

