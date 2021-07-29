Racine man allegedly sold cocaine and heroin, robbed a buyer after a failed drug deal

Later, an agent could hear an argument between a buyer and an unknown man. The man reportedly told Goree that the buyer was the police and then Goree began yelling at the buyer. The buyer told Goree “give me my bread” several times and Goree reportedly said to him “killing your (expletive).” The buyer said that he gave Goree $250 and, before he gave him the drugs, a man told Goree that he was the police. The man then tried to swing at him but missed. He fought both him and Goree off before Goree told everyone to get out of the house and forced him to take off his shoes before he left. He told Goree he wanted his money back, and Goree refused to give him back the $250.