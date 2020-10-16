 Skip to main content
Racine man allegedly smashed his landlord's car windows, stole 3 TVs
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly smashed his landlord’s car windows and stole three flat-screen TVs.

Davonte M. Carraway, 24, of the 3300 block of Republic Avenue, was charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and burglary of a building or dwelling, four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, three misdemeanor counts of theft and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property with use of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 3:23 p.m. on Sept. 12, an officer was dispatched to the 1500 block of Villa Street for a burglary and damage to property. Dispatch advised the suspect, Carraway, had left the scene around 30 minutes before.

Upon arrival, the officer met with a victim who stated he saw Carraway smashing the windows of his landlord’s car. He confronted him verbally and then Carraway displayed a gun before getting into a car and leaving. He also saw flat-screen TVs inside the car Carraway used to flee.

When the victim entered his apartment he discovered his three flat-screen TVs were missing and the window in his bathroom was opened. The total value of the TVs were around $966.

Carraway was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Wednesday.

A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.

