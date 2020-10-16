Racine man allegedly smashed his landlord's car windows, stole 3 TVs

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly smashed his landlord’s car windows and stole three flat-screen TVs.
Davonte M. Carraway, 24, of the 3300 block of Republic Avenue, was charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and burglary of a building or dwelling, four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, three misdemeanor counts of theft and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property with use of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 3:23 p.m. on Sept. 12, an officer was dispatched to the 1500 block of Villa Street for a burglary and damage to property. Dispatch advised the suspect, Carraway, had left the scene around 30 minutes before.
Upon arrival, the officer met with a victim who stated he saw Carraway smashing the windows of his landlord’s car. He confronted him verbally and then Carraway displayed a gun before getting into a car and leaving. He also saw flat-screen TVs inside the car Carraway used to flee.
When the victim entered his apartment he discovered his three flat-screen TVs were missing and the window in his bathroom was opened. The total value of the TVs were around $966.
Carraway was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Wednesday.
A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 14
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Davonte M Carraway
Davonte M Carraway, 3300 block of Republic Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal damage to property (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Edward W Jackson Jr.
Edward W Jackson Jr., 3900 block of Ruby Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
William A Jackson
William A Jackson, 1500 block of Albert Street, Racine, battery by prisoners.
Dajuan M Jones
Dajuan M Jones, 1200 block of Lasalle Street, Racine, terrorist threats, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jose Rivera
Jose Rivera, 1500 block of Albert Street, Racine, battery by prisoners.
Elijah A Sullivan
Elijah A Sullivan, 2800 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by outstate felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), theft of movable property (special facts, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Donald M Turner
Donald M Turner, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, obstructing an officer, possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon.
Daevon Cole
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Daevon Cole, 1900 block of West Boulevard, Racine, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
Shelly S Herring
Shelly S Herring, 4200 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.