Racine man allegedly slammed teen girl to the ground, had a crack pipe on him
Racine man allegedly slammed teen girl to the ground, had a crack pipe on him

RACINE — A Racine man, accused of slamming a teenager to the ground, was allegedly found to have had a crack pipe on him when he was arrested.

Sunny S. Stewart, 25, of the 1400 block of LaSalle Street, was charged with a felony count of physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to criminal complaints:

An officer was sent to a Racine residence to speak to a teenage girl. The girl said that Stewart had got into an altercation with someone else and she tried to protect the other person, so she punched Stewart. Then, Stewart allegedly picked up the girl by the waist and slammed her on the ground, punched her in the stomach twice and then stomped on her face.

A witness later told police that Stewart had a bat with him at the time.

Sunny Stewart

Stewart

Then, on Thursday afternoon, an officer saw Stewart walking in the area of Kewaunee and Marquette streets. The officer was aware that Stewart had an active warrant for his arrest and made contact with him.

While searching Stewart, police reported finding a crack pipe with a Chore Boy scrubber and burnt residue at the end.

Stewart was given $5,200 in cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 4 and a status conference is set for April 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

