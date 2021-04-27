Racine man allegedly slammed head into police car window, made threats to the families of the officers

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly broke a police car window after slamming his head into it and made threats to the families of the officers.
Edward A. Kraemer, 24, of the 500 block of Sixth Street, was charged with two felony counts of threat to family member of law enforcement officer, two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer and 11 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Monday, an officer was sent to the 1000 block of Park Avenue for a report of a violation of a no-contact order.
Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the female resident and Kraemer, the subject of the no-contact order. Kraemer walked over to the officer and placed his hands behind his back and said he knew he wasn’t supposed to be there. He was detained and escorted to the Racine County Jail, 717 Wisconsin Ave. He became agitated in the car and began to bang his head, slamming it into the window and breaking it.
Kraemer was assisted out of the car by several officers while saying “C’mon, you ain’t gonna do (expletive)!” He was eventually secured and transported to Ascension Hospital on 3801 Spring St. to be medically cleared. Kraemer then reportedly said he “Didn’t do anything wrong, but was going to do something wrong now.” He then promised to find the families of the officers. When asked if he was making a threat, he said “No, I am just going to find them and give them a present.”
While attempting to remove him from the transport vehicle, Kraemer said “You have to come in here and get me one on one,” and “I got a nice forehead to headbutt you with.” While in the hospital, Kraemer ripped the hospital bed he was on with his teeth.
Kraemer was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for May 5 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 27
Today's mugshots: April 27
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Shannon D Hollimon
Shannon D Hollimon, 5100 block of Biscayne Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (more than 10,000 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver narcotics (use of a dangerous weapon), maintaining a drug trafficking place (use of a dangerous weapon), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age).
Edward A Kraemer
Edward A Kraemer, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, threat to family member of law enforcement officer, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Zamarc L Williams
Zamarc L Williams, 5100 block of Biscayne Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (more than 10,000 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver narcotics (use of a dangerous weapon), maintaining a drug trafficking place (use of a dangerous weapon), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age).
Kylin D Banks Shaw
Kylin D Banks Shaw, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, possession of THC.
Terrell D Cunningham
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Terrell D Cunningham, 7200 block of Kinzie Avenue, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Jordan David Fairbairn
Jordan David Fairbairn, 3500 block of 90th Street, Sturtevant, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Thomas S James
Thomas S James, 2400 block of 19th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Kaelyn A McDannel
Kaelyn A McDannel, 1100 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Tavaris T Moss
Tavaris T Moss, 2400 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping).
DeAndre Lee Blair
DeAndre Lee Blair, 2600 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Racine, failure to report to jail.
Amenhotep D Glover
Amenhotep D Glover, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Eric A Govea
Eric A Govea, 4300 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, discharging a firearm from a vehicle (towards a building or vehicle), carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC, disorderly conduct.
David A Hemer Jr.
David A Hemer Jr., 9000 block of Boys Drive, Sturtevant, possession of narcotic drugs, felony bail jumping, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.