Racine man allegedly slammed head into police car window, made threats to the families of the officers
Racine man allegedly slammed head into police car window, made threats to the families of the officers

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly broke a police car window after slamming his head into it and made threats to the families of the officers.

Edward A. Kraemer, 24, of the 500 block of Sixth Street, was charged with two felony counts of threat to family member of law enforcement officer, two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer and 11 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, an officer was sent to the 1000 block of Park Avenue for a report of a violation of a no-contact order.

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the female resident and Kraemer, the subject of the no-contact order. Kraemer walked over to the officer and placed his hands behind his back and said he knew he wasn’t supposed to be there. He was detained and escorted to the Racine County Jail, 717 Wisconsin Ave. He became agitated in the car and began to bang his head, slamming it into the window and breaking it.

Edward Kraemer

Kraemer

Kraemer was assisted out of the car by several officers while saying “C’mon, you ain’t gonna do (expletive)!” He was eventually secured and transported to Ascension Hospital on 3801 Spring St. to be medically cleared. Kraemer then reportedly said he “Didn’t do anything wrong, but was going to do something wrong now.” He then promised to find the families of the officers. When asked if he was making a threat, he said “No, I am just going to find them and give them a present.”

While attempting to remove him from the transport vehicle, Kraemer said “You have to come in here and get me one on one,” and “I got a nice forehead to headbutt you with.” While in the hospital, Kraemer ripped the hospital bed he was on with his teeth.

Kraemer was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for May 5 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

+2
'I don’t see a monster anymore' | Sister of man killed during fight asks for leniency on behalf of man who shot him
'I don’t see a monster anymore' | Sister of man killed during fight asks for leniency on behalf of man who shot him

A woman who lost her brother to gun violence less than a year ago talks about her journey from seeing the defendant as a "monster" to giving her forgiveness to him. “I cannot speak for my whole family, but I forgive you, and God forgives you,” Angela Martinez said.

“That was, by far, the best victim impact statement I have ever heard," the judge said.

