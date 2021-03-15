Racine man allegedly slammed elder into wall multiple times over a card game

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly slammed an elder into a wall multiple times after an argument over a card game.

Sherman L. McNeil, 57, of the 1700 block of Mead Street, was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery towards an elderly person and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 27, an officer spoke to a victim who said McNeil assaulted him at his house between 10-11 p.m. on Feb. 25. He invited McNeil over to play cards and drink beer, and during the course of the game McNeil began arguing with him. He told McNeil to sit down on the couch, but then McNeil grabbed him by the shoulders and threw him into the wall several times.

An investigator spoke with a witness who said that McNeil said he was going to "whoop" the victim. The victim kept saying to McNeil "Man if I said anything wrong, I am sorry." McNeil then pushed the victim and said he was going to beat him up.

McNeil was given a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 31 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.