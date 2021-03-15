Racine man allegedly slammed elder into wall multiple times over a card game

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly slammed an elder into a wall multiple times after an argument over a card game.
Sherman L. McNeil, 57, of the 1700 block of Mead Street, was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery towards an elderly person and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 27, an officer spoke to a victim who said McNeil assaulted him at his house between 10-11 p.m. on Feb. 25. He invited McNeil over to play cards and drink beer, and during the course of the game McNeil began arguing with him. He told McNeil to sit down on the couch, but then McNeil grabbed him by the shoulders and threw him into the wall several times.
An investigator spoke with a witness who said that McNeil said he was going to "whoop" the victim. The victim kept saying to McNeil "Man if I said anything wrong, I am sorry." McNeil then pushed the victim and said he was going to beat him up.
McNeil was given a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 31 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
In 2019, McNeil pleaded guilty to felony aggravated battery in Racine County, after an incident in which reportedly beat another man with a baseball bat, fracturing his face. But his sentence for three years of prison plus three years of extended supervision was "stayed." Instead, a sentence of three years' probation plus 50 hours of community service was imposed, according to court records.
Today's mugshots: March 15
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Sherman L McNeil
Sherman L McNeil, 1700 block of Mead Street, Racine, aggravated battery (elderly person), disorderly conduct.
