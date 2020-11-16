Racine: Man allegedly shot someone after being admonished for flashing gun

RACINE — A Chicago man has been accused in a Friday afternoon shooting in the parking lot of the Neighborhood Pantry convenience store/gas station at the corner of Memorial Drive and Sixth Street.

The shooting, according to law enforcement, occurred after the man who was shot admonished the suspect for flashing his firearm, after which the suspect retaliated by shooting the other man in broad daylight with multiple witnesses.

The man accused in the shooting, 22-year-old Darius Jeremiah Crayton of Chicago, was arrested Friday while trying to take a Lyft rideshare from Racine back to Chicago, according to police.

The shooting reportedly occurred just after 3:30 p.m. Friday. Racine Police officers reported that a man had been shot twice — in the chest and in the leg. The victim was taken via Flight for Life from Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.

The criminal complaint states that:

Two witnesses to the shooting told police that they saw a group of people inside a Pontiac G6. One of the people in the vehicle, who was seen flashing a handgun, was later identified as Darius Crayton.

