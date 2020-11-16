Racine: Man allegedly shot someone after being admonished for flashing gun

RACINE — A Chicago man has been accused in a Friday afternoon shooting in the parking lot of the Neighborhood Pantry convenience store/gas station at the corner of Memorial Drive and Sixth Street.
The shooting, according to law enforcement, occurred after the man who was shot admonished the suspect for flashing his firearm, after which the suspect retaliated by shooting the other man in broad daylight with multiple witnesses.
The man accused in the shooting, 22-year-old Darius Jeremiah Crayton of Chicago, was arrested Friday while trying to take a Lyft rideshare from Racine back to Chicago, according to police.
The shooting reportedly occurred just after 3:30 p.m. Friday. Racine Police officers reported that a man had been shot twice — in the chest and in the leg. The victim was taken via Flight for Life from Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.
The criminal complaint states that:
Two witnesses to the shooting told police that they saw a group of people inside a Pontiac G6. One of the people in the vehicle, who was seen flashing a handgun, was later identified as Darius Crayton.
While Crayton was still in the car, the man who ended up being shot had confronted Crayton about flashing the weapon, according to police. Crayton then allegedly got out of the vehicle, started approaching the man and fired several shots, a witness told police. The man who was shot told police he did not know the man who shot him.
Police reported that video from the nearby Sixth Street COP House corroborates this story, while also revealing that a woman who had been in the car “tried to restrain Crayton” before he broke away and opened fire.
That evening, after 7:45 p.m., police reported conducting a traffic stop on a car being operated by a Lyft driver (a rideshare service similar to Uber) in which the passenger was Crayton.
The Lyft driver told police that she “was contacted to pick up (Crayton) and take him to Chicago.” She added that “she was informed that Crayton shot someone so she didn’t ask any questions” when he put something underneath his seat.
Police reported finding a gun with an extended magazine underneath Crayton’s seat that matched the description of the gun used in the shooting earlier that day.
Crayton has now been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, an offense that carries a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison. He has also been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, since Crayton has a 2018 felony conviction in Illinois’ DeKalb County for aggravated domestic battery/strangulation.
A preliminary hearing in this case is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
