Racine man allegedly shot man's car after getting into an argument with him

RACINE — A 21-year-old from Racine allegedly shot another man's car after getting into an argument with him.
Joseph G. Griffin Jr., 21, of the 1700 block of Chatham Street, Racine, was charged with a felony count of endanger safety by reckless use of firearm.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Monday, officers were sent to the 1700 block of Chatham Street for a report of shots fired involving Griffin.
Upon arrival, the officer met with a man who said he dropped Griffin off and then they got into an argument. Griffin said "I'll shoot your (expletive)," and then pulled out a gun and shot his car once. Griffin then ran inside his house and was located there by officers.
He denied firing a gun and denied having a gun in the house.
Griffin was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Howard J Greene Jr.
Howard J Greene Jr., 1600 block of 13th Street, Racine, felony theft (movable property, between $2,500-$5,000).
Joseph G Griffin Jr.
Dawann L Johnson
Dawann (aka X Birdman) L Johnson, 1500 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams).
Kelly J Lund
Kelly J Lund, 300 block of Edward Street, Burlington, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur), fraudulent use of a credit card, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brijjanae Q Patterson
Brijjanae Q Patterson, 1300 block of Center Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Bryanna V Blades
Bryanna V Blades, Houston, Texas, robbery of a financial institution, robbery.
Andre L Epps Jr.
Andre L Epps Jr., 1300 block of Villa Street, Racine, misdemeanor batter (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments), stalking resulting in bodily harm (domestic abuse assessments).