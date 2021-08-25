 Skip to main content
Racine man allegedly shot man's car after getting into an argument with him
RACINE — A 21-year-old from Racine allegedly shot another man's car after getting into an argument with him.

Joseph G. Griffin Jr., 21, of the 1700 block of Chatham Street, Racine, was charged with a felony count of endanger safety by reckless use of firearm.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, officers were sent to the 1700 block of Chatham Street for a report of shots fired involving Griffin.

Upon arrival, the officer met with a man who said he dropped Griffin off and then they got into an argument. Griffin said "I'll shoot your (expletive)," and then pulled out a gun and shot his car once. Griffin then ran inside his house and was located there by officers.

He denied firing a gun and denied having a gun in the house.

Griffin was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

