Racine man allegedly shot at woman's car multiple times, later kicked down her door

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly shot a woman's car multiple times after getting into an argument.

Ryian D. Busby, 35, of the 500 block of Three Mile Road, was charged with felony counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon, 13 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, an officer was sent to the 1000 block of Wisconsin Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a woman who said that Busby fired at her car from a gun in the area of Michigan Boulevard and Kewaunee Street. She said she was at North Beach for a family gathering when Busby showed up and began drinking.

She let him rest in her car until she was ready to leave, but when she came back and told him she was ready to leave he became argumentative. His friend and another woman tried to get him to calm down, but he pulled out a gun and began waving it around.

The woman ran to her car, and while she was running, heard a gunshot.