Racine man allegedly shot at woman's car multiple times, later kicked down her door

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly shot a woman's car multiple times after getting into an argument.
Ryian D. Busby, 35, of the 500 block of Three Mile Road, was charged with felony counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon, 13 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Saturday, an officer was sent to the 1000 block of Wisconsin Avenue for a report of shots fired.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a woman who said that Busby fired at her car from a gun in the area of Michigan Boulevard and Kewaunee Street. She said she was at North Beach for a family gathering when Busby showed up and began drinking.
She let him rest in her car until she was ready to leave, but when she came back and told him she was ready to leave he became argumentative. His friend and another woman tried to get him to calm down, but he pulled out a gun and began waving it around.
The woman ran to her car, and while she was running, heard a gunshot.
As she drove on Michigan Boulevard, she heard three more shots and later noticed her car was hit four times on the passenger side.
At around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, she called the police to advise that she returned home and saw her front door had been kicked open. Officers found Busby under a blanket on the front porch.
Busby was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
