RACINE — A Racine man is facing charges after shooting at an occupied vehicle earlier this summer. 

Brian D. Tucker, 39, of the 3300 block of Hamlin Street, is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon and four felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, and a misdemeanor count of pointing a firearm at another. 

According to the criminal complaint:

On July 20, officers responded to the 3300 block of Hamlin Street for a report of shots fired. One witness said the group dropped a person off at their house so she could retrieve some clothes. The car's driver honked at the person while she was in the house.

At the same time, Tucker was backing out of his driveway and yelled at the vehicle's occupants. When one of the other vehicle's occupants responded, Tucker got of his car and ran into the house.

The first person got back into the car and as they drove away, Tucker came out of the home and fired one shot at the car, striking the car's front passenger tire.

Tucker was originally set to appear in court Wednesday, but did not show up. A bench warrant has been ordered for his arrest, online records show. 

Alyssa Mauk

