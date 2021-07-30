MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly shot at multiple homes and cars, one of which had four children in it at the time.
Drakkar M. McKinney, 23, of the 1600 block of Hayes Avenue, was charged with eight felony counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, two felony counts of endangering safety by reckless use of firearm and bail jumping, a felony count of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
On July 23, officers were sent to the 2100 block of Howe Street for a shots- fired call with multiple cars and homes being hit.
When officers arrived, they located seven shell casings and saw that three cars and two houses were hit by gunfire. A Jeep had a shattered back window and the owner’s house was also hit by the shots. Another home had a window shot through and the bullet was found imbedded in the bedroom wall.
A woman was present and she said that she was sitting in her car in front of her home when she began to hear the gunshots. As she was calling the police, a car was driving north and it appeared that it was shooting at an SUV. While she was in the car, she heard it get hit by gunfire by the driver’s side door.
Another woman said that her car was struck by gunfire while she had four children in the car, one of which was an infant. She alleged that the person who was shooting was McKinney. She said that she went with McKinney to Baja’s Mead St. Market, 2145 Mead St., at about 10:05 or 10:10 p.m. to buy liquor. She saw McKinney then running towards Howe Street and then began hearing gunshots. Surveillance footage from the market reportedly showed McKinney shooting at the car she was in, then running off.
McKinney was given a $100,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 5 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
