MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly shot at multiple homes and cars, one of which had four children in it at the time.

Drakkar M. McKinney, 23, of the 1600 block of Hayes Avenue, was charged with eight felony counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, two felony counts of endangering safety by reckless use of firearm and bail jumping, a felony count of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On July 23, officers were sent to the 2100 block of Howe Street for a shots- fired call with multiple cars and homes being hit.

When officers arrived, they located seven shell casings and saw that three cars and two houses were hit by gunfire. A Jeep had a shattered back window and the owner’s house was also hit by the shots. Another home had a window shot through and the bullet was found imbedded in the bedroom wall.

A woman was present and she said that she was sitting in her car in front of her home when she began to hear the gunshots. As she was calling the police, a car was driving north and it appeared that it was shooting at an SUV. While she was in the car, she heard it get hit by gunfire by the driver’s side door.