Racine man allegedly sexually assaulted boy, 9

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 10.
Edward J. Jensen, 73, of the 3200 block of Kearney Avenue, is charged with felony counts of attempted sexual assault of a child under 13 years of age and sexual assault of a child under 13 years of age.
According to a criminal complaint:
In March 2019, an Racine Police investigator reported he interviewed the victim who disclosed he was sexually assaulted by Jensen in 2005 when he was 9 years old. The disclosed assault took place at Jensen's residence in the shower before school. The victim had to be treated at the hospital due to the sexual assault after it occurred.
The investigator spoke with another victim the following month who disclosed she was sexually abused by Jensen between the ages of 9 and 11 at his residence.
Jensen had an adjourned initial appearance Tuesday morning at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: July 28
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Ryan L Carter
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ryan L Carter, 2000 block of Racine Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).
Rachel K Connet
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Rachel K Connet, Muskego, Wisconsin, theft (false representation between $10,000-$100,000).
Heather M Dzibinski
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Heather (Heather Marie Miller) M Dzibinski, Poynette, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Edward J Jensen
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Edward J Jensen, 3200 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, attempt sexual assault of a child under 13 years of age, attempt incest, sexual assault of a child under 13 years of age, incest.
Francisco NMI Munoz
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Francisco NMI Munoz, 7700 block of Durand Avenue, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Robert R Petty Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Robert (Robert Martin) R Petty Jr., 1000 block of Villa Street, Racine, possession of cocaine.
Joshua W Quella
Joshua W Quella, 5200 block of Worsley Lane, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (7th, 8th or 9th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Melissa N Sandoval
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Melissa N Sandoval, 1300 block of 61st Street, Kenosha, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram).
Wayne D Tankersley
Wayne D Tankersley, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph E Wilbur
Joseph E Wilbur, Lola, Wisconsin, child enticement, exposing a child to harmful material.
Connor A Hetchler
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Connor A Hetchler, 1400 block of Plainfield Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).
Dawyonn McNeal
Dawyonn (aka Ricky) McNeal, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct.
Ontario Murray
Ontario Murray, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct.
