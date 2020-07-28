Racine man allegedly sexually assaulted boy, 9

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 10.

Edward J. Jensen, 73, of the 3200 block of Kearney Avenue, is charged with felony counts of attempted sexual assault of a child under 13 years of age and sexual assault of a child under 13 years of age.

According to a criminal complaint:

In March 2019, an Racine Police investigator reported he interviewed the victim who disclosed he was sexually assaulted by Jensen in 2005 when he was 9 years old. The disclosed assault took place at Jensen's residence in the shower before school. The victim had to be treated at the hospital due to the sexual assault after it occurred.

The investigator spoke with another victim the following month who disclosed she was sexually abused by Jensen between the ages of 9 and 11 at his residence.

Jensen had an adjourned initial appearance Tuesday morning at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.