 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman while her 1-year-old child was in the home

Racine man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman while her 1-year-old child was in the home

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: This story includes details of a reported sexual assault.

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman while the woman's 1-year-old child was in the home.

Daryl Ellis

Ellis

Daryl L. Ellis, 49, of the 2400 block of Northwestern Avenue, has been charged with misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:52 p.m. on Wednesday, an officer was sent to the 2400 block of Northwestern Avenue for a sexual assault complaint.

The officer spoke with the victim who said Ellis sexually assaulted her.

She said she had been staying at the apartment with a family member, and Ellis was there to fix a window he had recently broken.

When her family member left, Ellis approached the woman and asked "Are you ready to deal with a real (expletive)?" He then began to take off his clothes and touch her. She told him to stop multiple times but he kept touching her thighs and breasts. She tried to push him away but he continued to advance and pulled down his pants. She got away from him and grabbed her 1-year-old son before locking herself and the boy in a bedroom.

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the killing of George Floyd, says he won't testify at the trial

The officer spoke to the family who said that when she got home, Ellis was in the apartment with his shirt off and his butt showing. She told him she was going to call the police and he replied that he didn't care. Officers tried to make contact with Ellis, but weren't able to as he yelled through the door that he didn't do anything, he knew his rights and he won't open the door.

Less than two hours later, officers were sent back to the 2400 block of Northwestern Avenue for a rescue call. While paramedics were assisting a female in their ambulance, a man was outside cursing and hitting the doors of the ambulance. The man was identified as Ellis, who was arrested.

Ellis was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A status conference is set for May 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Authorities investigate Kenosha County tavern shooting that left 3 dead

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News