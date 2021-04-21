 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine man allegedly sexually assaulted a victim, threatened to kill her with a knife

Racine man allegedly sexually assaulted a victim, threatened to kill her with a knife

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman and threatened to kill her with a knife.

The mood was somber at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis as the nation awaits a verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin.

Robert C. Allen, 57, of the 1900 block of Case Avenue, was charged with felony counts of first degree sexual assault and intimidation of a victim, misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon and six misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, an officer was sent to the 1900 block of Case Avenue for a report of an incident.

Robert Allen

Allen

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the victim who was said she heard a banging at her door and then Allen entered inside with a pocket knife in his hand. He then held the knife to her throat and made statements that he was going to kill her. She said he then tried to force her legs open before forcing her to her knees and saying “If you don’t do it, I’m going to kill you.” She told him to stop multiple times and he poked her in the side and back with the knife during the assault multiple times. She said he also punched her in the head during the assault.

An officer then located Allen in the area of 21st Street and Hickory Grove and found two pocket knives on him.

Allen was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for April 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tesla Cam footage shows multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 41

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News