Racine man allegedly sexually assaulted a victim, threatened to kill her with a knife

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the victim who was said she heard a banging at her door and then Allen entered inside with a pocket knife in his hand. He then held the knife to her throat and made statements that he was going to kill her. She said he then tried to force her legs open before forcing her to her knees and saying “If you don’t do it, I’m going to kill you.” She told him to stop multiple times and he poked her in the side and back with the knife during the assault multiple times. She said he also punched her in the head during the assault.