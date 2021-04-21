Racine man allegedly sexually assaulted a victim, threatened to kill her with a knife

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman and threatened to kill her with a knife.
Robert C. Allen, 57, of the 1900 block of Case Avenue, was charged with felony counts of first degree sexual assault and intimidation of a victim, misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon and six misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Monday, an officer was sent to the 1900 block of Case Avenue for a report of an incident.
Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the victim who was said she heard a banging at her door and then Allen entered inside with a pocket knife in his hand. He then held the knife to her throat and made statements that he was going to kill her. She said he then tried to force her legs open before forcing her to her knees and saying “If you don’t do it, I’m going to kill you.” She told him to stop multiple times and he poked her in the side and back with the knife during the assault multiple times. She said he also punched her in the head during the assault.
An officer then located Allen in the area of 21st Street and Hickory Grove and found two pocket knives on him.
Allen was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for April 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 20
Today's mugshots: April 20
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jermaine S Clemon
Jermaine S Clemon, 1600 block of East Street, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping, possession of paraphernalia.
Alicia A Dobner
Alicia A Dobner, 600 block of 10th Street, Racine, straw purchasing of firearm, carrying a concealed weapon.
Francisca L Martinez
Francisca L Martinez, 1700 block of Flett Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Jeremy A McGee
Jeremy A McGee, 1600 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Alondro L Pratt Jr.
Alondro L Pratt Jr., 1100 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, uttering a forgery, unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents, fraud against financial institution (value between $500-$10,000), possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Matthew Nelson Chamberlain
Matthew Nelson Chamberlain, 5100 block of Darby Place, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Leon Kahill
Leon Kahill, 2000 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Daniella A Kegg-Goad
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Daniella A Kegg-Goad, 4200 block of Erie Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jesus Lara
Jesus Lara, Franksville, Wisconsin, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon.
Donavon A Woods
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Donavon A Woods, 2300 block of Wexford Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Robert C Allen
Robert C Allen, 1900 block of Case Avenue, Racine, first degree sexual assault (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Walter D Burnette
Walter D Burnette, 700 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, stalking (use of a dangerous weapon), strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor theft, disorderly conduct, armed robbery, pointing a firearm at another.