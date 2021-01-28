Racine man allegedly sexually assaulted a preteen girl

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl.

Ignacio Garfias, 35, of the 1600 block of Orchard Street, was charged with a felony count of first degree sexual assault of a child under 13.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 7:54 p.m. on Wednesday, an officer was sent to a house in Racine for a reported possible assault of a preteen girl.

Upon arrival, the officer saw the girl leaving the home. She appeared to be frightened and anxious. The officer asked if she was OK and she responded with "He was touching my butt and trying to dance with me and I felt uncomfortable and tried to push him off of me."

A fellow officer noticed a light had been turned on in the rear of the home and a man exited. The officer saw the man and told him to follow him inside. The man was speaking Spanish and wrote his name down as Garfias.

The officer spoke to the victim who said that Garfias was grabbing her butt and tried to dance with her and push her butt towards his privates. He tried to then bribe her with $20 to not tell someone about it. He kissed her on the cheek and grabbed her butt and squeezed it, the girl told police.