Racine man allegedly sexually assaulted a minor, sent sexually explicit photos to minors

CALEDONIA — A Racine man allegedly sexually assaulted a minor and sent sexually explicit photos to minors.

Edilberto C. Arias, 24, of the 1300 block of Carlisle Avenue, was charged with three felony counts of possession of child pornography and exposing a child to harmful material and three misdemeanor counts of sexual intercourse with a child.

According to a criminal complaint:

On June 7, an officer was sent to the 4600 block of Beacon Drive for a report of a minor receiving indecent photographs from an adult male.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the girl who said she received multiple images over Snapchat from a user she knew as “Ed,” later identified as Arias, of him naked. He then asked her if he liked the messages and said he wanted to have sex with her. She also said a friend of hers, also a minor, received similar messages from him. She learned that he was dating a 16-year-old and got her pregnant. One of the videos he sent was of him engaged in sexual activity.