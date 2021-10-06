Racine man allegedly sexually assaulted a minor, sent sexually explicit photos to minors

CALEDONIA — A Racine man allegedly sexually assaulted a minor and sent sexually explicit photos to minors.
Edilberto C. Arias, 24, of the 1300 block of Carlisle Avenue, was charged with three felony counts of possession of child pornography and exposing a child to harmful material and three misdemeanor counts of sexual intercourse with a child.
According to a criminal complaint:
On June 7, an officer was sent to the 4600 block of Beacon Drive for a report of a minor receiving indecent photographs from an adult male.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the girl who said she received multiple images over Snapchat from a user she knew as “Ed,” later identified as Arias, of him naked. He then asked her if he liked the messages and said he wanted to have sex with her. She also said a friend of hers, also a minor, received similar messages from him. She learned that he was dating a 16-year-old and got her pregnant. One of the videos he sent was of him engaged in sexual activity.
A detective was assigned and learned that Arias lived in a duplex on Albert Street and that he is 24 years old. On June 17, an officer conducted a traffic stop on Arias’ vehicle in the 1200 block of Marquette Street. A detective was able to locate several messages sent from Arias to multiple underage girls of his genitalia and videos of him having sex with a minor.
Arias was given $6,000 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Oct. 5
Today's mugshots: Oct. 5
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Alissa M Locicero-Geraths
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alissa M Locicero-Geraths, 900 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Damarion Taylor
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Damarion Taylor, 1400 block of Lincoln Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18. carrying a concealed weapon, resisting an officer, possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct.
Manuel D Torres
Manuel D Torres, 600 block of 15th Street, Racine, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.
Mitchell Ray Simmons
Mitchell Ray Simmons, 900 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jeffrey A Willis
Jeffrey A Willis, 29900 block of Meadow Drive, Burlington, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Arturo Gomez Jr.
Arturo Gomez Jr., San Ysidro, California, violate court order (harassment).
Edilberto C Arias
Edilberto C Arias, 1300 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, sexual intercourse with child, possession of child pornography, exposing a child to harmful material.
Molly M Leiner
Molly M Leiner, 100 block of North Jefferson Street, Waterford, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur).