RACINE — A Racine man allegedly sexually assaulted a child under 16 years old.

Kenyatta Ishmael Majors, 33, of the 1200 block of Highland Avenue, was charged with a felony count of second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.

According to a criminal complaint:

An investigator with the Racine Police Department began an investigation of a sexual assault that occurred in the fall of 2020 at a home in the 1800 block of Erie Street.

Kenyatta Majors

Majors

On March 17, the victim was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center and disclosed that Majors, starting in November 2020, had wanted to get her high and pressured her to have sex. She said that he would touch her thighs and "creep up" on her. She said that he "got his way" and it happened two times at the house, one time by the lake and one time in the woods.

The victim sent an email to the investigator on April 8 where she said that he would smoke weed with her and then he would place his hand on her thigh and try to slowly creep up to her genitals no matter how many times she would push his hand away. He would then take off her pants and sexually abuse her until he was satisfied.

Majors was given a $150,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for May 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

