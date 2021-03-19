Racine man allegedly sexually assaulted a child under 13

The victim said she was in the shower when Kimbrough walked in and opened the curtain. He then squeezed her breasts with his hand before walking out of the bathroom. He later knocked on her door and walked into the room. He asked why there appeared to be suck marks and attempted to touch her breasts again before someone came in and he left. She said there was another incident where he asked her to pull down her pants. He then laid her across his lap and touched her private part with his fingers.