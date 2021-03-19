 Skip to main content
Racine man allegedly sexually assaulted a child under 13

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly sexually assaulted a child under 13 years of age.

David B. Kimbrough, 30, of the 3000 block of Elm Lane, was charged with two felony counts of first-degree child sexual assault (sexual contact with a child under age 13).

According to a criminal complaint:

On Nov. 5, an officer was sent to the 3000 block of Elm Lane for a report of a sexual assault. The officer spoke with the victim who said she was touched by Kimbrough.

The victim said she was in the shower when Kimbrough walked in and opened the curtain. He then squeezed her breasts with his hand before walking out of the bathroom. He later knocked on her door and walked into the room. He asked why there appeared to be suck marks and attempted to touch her breasts again before someone came in and he left. She said there was another incident where he asked her to pull down her pants. He then laid her across his lap and touched her private part with his fingers.

Kimbrough was given a $100,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Thursday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

