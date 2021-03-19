RACINE — A Racine man allegedly sexually assaulted a child under 13 years of age.
David B. Kimbrough, 30, of the 3000 block of Elm Lane, was charged with two felony counts of first-degree child sexual assault (sexual contact with a child under age 13).
According to a criminal complaint:
On Nov. 5, an officer was sent to the 3000 block of Elm Lane for a report of a sexual assault. The officer spoke with the victim who said she was touched by Kimbrough.
The victim said she was in the shower when Kimbrough walked in and opened the curtain. He then squeezed her breasts with his hand before walking out of the bathroom. He later knocked on her door and walked into the room. He asked why there appeared to be suck marks and attempted to touch her breasts again before someone came in and he left. She said there was another incident where he asked her to pull down her pants. He then laid her across his lap and touched her private part with his fingers.
Kimbrough was given a $100,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Thursday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: March 18
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Johnnie Delacruz
Johnnie Delacruz, 600 block of 10th Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer.
Nancy M Diaz
Nancy M Diaz, 6000 block of 12th Avenue, Kenosha, felony bail jumping.
David B Kimbrough
David B Kimbrough, 3000 block of Elm Lane, Racine, 1st degree child sexual assault (sexual contact with child under age 13).
Michael M Leibundgut
Michael M Leibundgut, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), hit and run (attended vehicle), obstructing an officer, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Roy L McClinton Sr.
Roy L McClinton Sr., 1300 block of Howe Street, Racine, felony theft (movable property between $2,500-$5,000), felony bail jumping.
Donnell L Pannell
Donnell L Pannell, 5600 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, robbery with use of force (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jamaree D Randle
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jamaree D Randle, Zion, Illinois, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct.
Divine J Rothschild
Divine J Rothschild, 5400 block of 61st Street, Kenosha, obstructing an officer.
Chad J Solodio
Chad J Solodio, 4300 block of Woodview Lane, Racine, pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Rhonda J Stedman
Rhonda (aka Andrea Smith) J Stedman, 1100 block of Marquette Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card.
Kyle R Biggs
Kyle R Biggs, Zion, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver/distribute schedule IV drugs.