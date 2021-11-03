Racine man allegedly sent multiple threatening messages, stalked his probation agent

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly sent multiple threatening messages and stalked his probation agent.
Lozamar Alexis, 20, of the 3300 block of Kentucky Street, was charged with felony counts of threats to injure or accuse of a crime and stalking.
According to criminal complaints:
On Sept. 9, 2020, the former probation agent for Alexis was at her office when she received several threatening messages on her work phone. The threats were from Alexis where he threatened harm if she did not return the $1,200 in supervision fees.
Some of the messages included “I’m probably gonna end up getting revenge on you if you don’t get all my $ back so just keep that in mind when you see someone following you home,” and “I’m gonna be the next Hitler and put all you people in jail and see how you like it.”
On Friday, the probation agent made a report of harassing phone calls she received from Alexis. She received a total of 194 messages from the number Alexis was using as of Friday. The messages contained very similar content to the ones she received from him in September 2020. She expressed extreme concern that Alexis was threatening revenge on her and knows what type of car she drives.
Alexis was given a $7,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A competency hearing is set for Dec. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Nov. 2
Today's mugshots: Nov. 2
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jahkaeveon D Rucker
Jahkaeveon D Rucker, 1600 block of 61st Street, Kenosha, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), felony bail jumping, maintaining a drug trafficking place, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams).
Antonia D Taborn
Antonia D Taborn, 1200 block of Highland Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael D Emerson
Michael D Emerson, 9600 block of Riverview Lane, Caledonia, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Kyle L Kraft
Kyle L Kraft, 1100 block of Ohio Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dexter S Stewart
Dexter S Stewart, 1400 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, possession of drug paraphernalia.
John E Vanhara
John E Vanhara, 700 block of Lake Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Jamica R Aliemenious
Jamica R Aliemenious, 1600 block of Perry Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Denielle K Kossack
Denielle K Kossack, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).