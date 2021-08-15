Racine man allegedly sat on and later choked a woman, stole $400, car keys and a phone from her

CALEDONIA — A Racine man allegedly sat on and later choked a woman; he’s also accused of stealing $400, car keys and a phone from her.
Matthew D. Krumm, 32, of the 5300 block of Charles Street, was charged with eight felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of robbery with use of force, strangulation and suffocation and intimidation of a victim, 10 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 11 p.m. Wednesday, an officer was sent to a residence on Charles Street for a report of an assault.
Upon arrival, he met with a woman who emerged from the driveway and was visibly upset and shaking. The suspect, Krumm, fled the scene in his car. She told the officer that Krumm came to the house drunk; they began to argue and eventually the argument turned to money.
She agreed to pay him $400 to stay at the residence but she didn’t want to pay him anymore. He then accused her of not having rent money and wanted her car until he got paid. They then allegedly wrestled over the car keys and eventually fell into the shades on the backdoor.
Then, according to the police report, he sat on her. He detached the keychain and took her car keys. She then went upstairs to get her purse and phone. He followed and again demanded the $400. She told him to get away from her as she tried to call the police. He then tried to take her phone away. He told her he would let her go if she let go of her phone. She refused and then he placed his arm around her neck and began to choke her. He reached into her purse and took $400 and a credit card. She ran to a neighbor’s house to call the police.
While she was completing a written statement, the officer noticed a car coming near the residence before turning around and accelerating at a high rate of speed. The car was later found near Charles St. and 4 Mile Road and Krumm was taken into custody. He admitted to arguing with the woman and said he only had physical contact when he tried to remove her from the residence.
Krumm was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine Count Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Aug. 13
Today's mugshots: Aug. 13
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Dakeidrick S Martin-Liggins
Dakeidrick S Martin-Liggins, 1500 block of Maple Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery.
Ricardo W Westman-Patricio
Ricardo W Westman-Patricio, 2900 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), maintaining a drug trafficking place (use of a dangerous weapon), manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, use of a dangerous weapon).
Ashley A Kaschel
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ashley A Kaschel, 3000 block of Santa Fe Trail, Racine, aggravated battery (elderly person, domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Matthew D Krumm
Matthew D Krumm, 5300 block of Charles Street, Racine, robbery with use of force, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, felony intimidation of a victim, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction (domestic abuse assessments).
Justin P Deluca
Justin P Deluca, Brown Deer, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), operate motor vehicle revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (4th offense).
Kyle L Banks
Kyle L Banks, McGaw Park, Illinois, first degree reckless injury.
Rachel K Hastings
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Rachel K Hastings, 4100 block of St. Clair Street, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, resisting an officer.