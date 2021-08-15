 Skip to main content
Racine man allegedly sat on and later choked a woman, stole $400, car keys and a phone from her

CALEDONIA — A Racine man allegedly sat on and later choked a woman; he’s also accused of stealing $400, car keys and a phone from her.

Matthew D. Krumm, 32, of the 5300 block of Charles Street, was charged with eight felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of robbery with use of force, strangulation and suffocation and intimidation of a victim, 10 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11 p.m. Wednesday, an officer was sent to a residence on Charles Street for a report of an assault.

Upon arrival, he met with a woman who emerged from the driveway and was visibly upset and shaking. The suspect, Krumm, fled the scene in his car. She told the officer that Krumm came to the house drunk; they began to argue and eventually the argument turned to money.

She agreed to pay him $400 to stay at the residence but she didn’t want to pay him anymore. He then accused her of not having rent money and wanted her car until he got paid. They then allegedly wrestled over the car keys and eventually fell into the shades on the backdoor.

Then, according to the police report, he sat on her. He detached the keychain and took her car keys. She then went upstairs to get her purse and phone. He followed and again demanded the $400. She told him to get away from her as she tried to call the police. He then tried to take her phone away. He told her he would let her go if she let go of her phone. She refused and then he placed his arm around her neck and began to choke her. He reached into her purse and took $400 and a credit card. She ran to a neighbor’s house to call the police.

While she was completing a written statement, the officer noticed a car coming near the residence before turning around and accelerating at a high rate of speed. The car was later found near Charles St. and 4 Mile Road and Krumm was taken into custody. He admitted to arguing with the woman and said he only had physical contact when he tried to remove her from the residence.

Krumm was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine Count Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

