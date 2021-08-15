Racine man allegedly sat on and later choked a woman, stole $400, car keys and a phone from her

CALEDONIA — A Racine man allegedly sat on and later choked a woman; he’s also accused of stealing $400, car keys and a phone from her.

Matthew D. Krumm, 32, of the 5300 block of Charles Street, was charged with eight felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of robbery with use of force, strangulation and suffocation and intimidation of a victim, 10 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11 p.m. Wednesday, an officer was sent to a residence on Charles Street for a report of an assault.

Upon arrival, he met with a woman who emerged from the driveway and was visibly upset and shaking. The suspect, Krumm, fled the scene in his car. She told the officer that Krumm came to the house drunk; they began to argue and eventually the argument turned to money.

She agreed to pay him $400 to stay at the residence but she didn’t want to pay him anymore. He then accused her of not having rent money and wanted her car until he got paid. They then allegedly wrestled over the car keys and eventually fell into the shades on the backdoor.