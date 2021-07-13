 Skip to main content
Racine man allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted a girl under age 15

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 15.

Johnny M. Walrup Jr., 31, of the 1200 block of Carlisle Avenue, was charged with felony counts of repeated sexual assault of a child, child enticement and felony intimidation of a victim.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sunday, an officer took a complaint about a child under the age of 15 who said she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by Walrup between September 2020 and December 2020 at the 2400 block of Anthony Lane.

The officer learned that Walrup forced the girl to perform sexual acts on three separate occasions. The victim said that Walrup would pull her into a room, remove her pants and sexually assault her.

Walrup had an initial court appearance on July 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

