Racine man allegedly refuses to leave hospital, threatens ER staff
Racine man allegedly refuses to leave hospital, threatens ER staff

RACINE — A Racine man is facing charges after reportedly threatening staff at Ascension All Saints Hospital early Monday, saying he had a gun while trying to stop from being discharged. 

David E. Matavka, 61, of the 4000 block of Marquette Drive, is charged with a felony count of making terrorist threats and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. 

According to the criminal complaint:

A Racine Police Department officer was dispatched to the Ascension All Saints emergency room, 3801 Spring St., early Monday for a report that a man was threatening staff with a gun.

A nurse said that she was taking care of Matavka who came into the emergency room for leg pain at approximately 1:12 a.m. Matavka was treated and cleared with medication.

When she tried to discharge Matavka, he reportedly became uncooperative, allegedly saying "Get out of my room," and "I'm not leaving, call the police." He allegedly punched a box of syringes attached to the wall and said "Do you want me to grab my gun from by bag?"

Matavka also reportedly told staff that he was a "violent man" and said to look him up on CCAP, the state's online court record system. Court records show that Matavka has previous convictions of criminal damage to property and armed robbery with the threat of force.

The officer checked Matavka's bag, but did not find a gun. 

As of Thursday afternoon, Matavka remained in custody at the County Jail on a $1,000 signature bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for June 18. 

David Matavka

Matavka
