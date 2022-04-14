Racine man allegedly reached speeds around 120 mph during police chase

A Racine man allegedly reached speeds of about 120 mph during a nearly 7-mile police chase earlier this month.

Oscar Y. Leiva-Garcia, 28, of the 1600 block of Prospect Street, was charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, 12 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of operate motor vehicle while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint:

On April 7, a Caledonia Police officer saw a vehicle traveling on Northwestern Avenue that had been reported as a reckless driver. The caller advised that she was concerned the driver was having a medical issue due to the vehicle jerking back and forth.

The officer pursued the vehicle and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver continued at speeds around 108 mph. The pursuit lasted 6.9 miles. The vehicle reached speeds around 120 mph during the chase. The vehicle swerved in between other vehicles, nearly striking them, and cut in front of a semitrailer.

An investigator took the partial plate number given to him and was able to locate a suspect, Leiva-Garcia, who was said to have been driving the vehicle by the registered owner. It was learned that he did not have a valid driver’s license, and his three prior bonds indicated he should not be driving at all.

He was later found by Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department deputies that same day. He was the only occupant of the vehicle, and he was reportedly so intoxicated that he could barely stand when arrested.

Multiple empty beer cans were found inside the vehicle.

Leiva-Garcia was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for April 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1