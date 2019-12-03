Racine man, 25, allegedly raped 13-year-old after chatting with her on Facebook, Snapchat

RACINE — A 25-year-old Racine man has been charged with allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl repeatedly in October and November.
Miguel A. Joubert Vazquez, of the 1300 block of 11th Street, faces one felony count of repeated sexual assault of a child, four felony counts of use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, one felony count of strangulation and suffocation, one felony count of physical abuse of a child and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint: Vazquez began chatting with the girl via Facebook Messenger on Oct. 26. He then began contacting her over Snapchat because he reportedly believed police were monitoring his Facebook account. He reportedly picked her up that day, drove to a parking lot in Mount Pleasant and raped her.
The second encounter happened Nov. 5, the same day Vazquez was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.
The girl learned Vazquez was 25 that day, not 19 as he had allegedly told her before.
You have free articles remaining.
The girl confronted Vazquez about his age, and he allegedly responded by demanding she perform oral sex. She refused and he choked her; afterwards, Vazquez told the girl she “needed to start acting right,” according to the complaint.
When Vazquez dropped the girl off at her apartment, she was locked out. She got back in Vazquez’s car. He drove her to a place near Red Apple School, 914 St. Patrick St., and again allegedly had sex with her.
Another time, Vazquez drove the girl to another Mount Pleasant parking lot and reportedly had sex with her. The fourth and final time, he allegedly grabbed her head and forced her to perform a sexual act.
The girl walked into the Racine Police Department on Nov. 26 and reported the alleged crimes.
Vazquez remained in custody at the Racine County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon, records show. He made an initial court appearance Monday, during which a $100,000 cash bond was set. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 11.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 27
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Andrai A Barrios
Andrai A Barrios, 300 block of Edward Street, Burlington, robbery with use of force, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Salvador Chiler
Salvador Chiler, 200 block of East Market Street, Burlington, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse).
Jeffery Deon House
Jeffery Deon House, 1000 block of Eleventh Street, Racine, possession of THC, resisting an officer.
James E Hudson
James E Hudson, 3600 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor theft.
Clayton R Naylor
Clayton R Naylor, 100 block of Waters Edge Circle, Burlington, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Calista S Smith
Calista S Smith, 29400 block of River View Parkway, Burlington, robbery with use of force, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Luis A Garcia
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Luis A Garcia, 1200 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, possession of THC.
Alejandro Roman
Alejandro Roman, 1800 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer, hit and run (attended vehicle).