Racine man, 25, allegedly raped 13-year-old after chatting on Facebook, Snapchat

RACINE — A 25-year-old Racine man has been charged for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl repeatedly in October and November.

Miguel A. Joubert Vazquez, of the 1300 block of 11th Street, faces one felony count of repeated sexual assault of a child, four felony counts of use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, one felony count of strangulation and suffocation, one felony count of physical abuse of a child and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint:

Vazquez began chatting with the girl via Facebook Messenger on Oct. 26. He then began contacting her over Snapchat because he reportedly believed police were monitoring his Facebook account.

He allegedly picked her up that day, drove to a parking lot in Mount Pleasant and raped her.

The second encounter happened Nov. 5, the same day Vazquez was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. The girl learned Vazquez was 25 that day, not 19 as he had allegedly told her before.

The girl confronted Vazquez about his age, and he allegedly responded by demanding she perform oral sex. She refused and he choked her; afterwards, Vazquez told the girl she “needed to start acting right,” according to the complaint.