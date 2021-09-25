Racine man allegedly ran over someone's foot at a Burger King

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly ran over someone’s foot at Burger King, 5335 Washington Ave.

Daniel P. Erhardt, 58, of the 3600 block of Meachem Road, was charged with a felony count of hit and run causing injury.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Thursday, an officer was sent to Burger King, 5335 Washington Ave., for a report of disorderly conduct. It was advised that a child was being assaulted by an adult in a Jeep.

The officer found the car in the 3600 block of Meachem Road, and upon pulling into the parking lot saw the owner coming outside with a small child. She first said that the car didn’t go anywhere and the child was with her the whole time, but then later said Erhardt took the child to Burger King.

An officer spoke to two people who said they heard a child screaming at the Burger King and reportedly saw Erhardt punch the child one time. The two people went to confront him and tried to stop him from driving away. Erhardt then ran over the foot of one of them and then drove over a curb.