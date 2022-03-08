Racine man allegedly rammed into a car multiple times, reportedly found drunk with his pants down

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly rammed into a car multiple times, and later was found drunk in a yard with his pants down to his ankles.

Jordan C. Knutson, 41, of the 2000 block of Grove Avenue, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth offense, and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 6:45 p.m. Saturday, an officer was sent to the area of 20th Street and Blaine Avenue for a vehicle crash. It was advised that a Mercedes struck a parked car and the driver was trying to flee.

Upon arrival, the officer found the Mercedes up against a car. There was a bottle of Jägermeister on top of the Mercedes. There was also a glass pipe with burnt marijuana residue on it. The car had extensive front passenger side damage.

The officer spoke to a man who said he heard the crash and saw the driver, later identified as Knutson, exit the driver’s seat. The officer then spoke to a man who said he heard a crash and saw the Mercedes ramming into his car over and over before the driver fled.

Knutson was found in the backyard of the 2000 block of Blaine covered in an unknown substance with his pants down at his ankles. He could barely walk, his speech was extremely slurred and he smelled strongly of alcohol. He nodded his head up and down several times as if going unconscious due to his level of intoxication. He was then transported to the hospital.

At the hospital, Knutson threatened to spit on rescue personnel and officers. He also made threats toward medical staff as they tried to get information from him. When an officer tried to conduct the horizontal gaze nystagmus test, Knutson told him “go (expletive) yourself.”

Knutson was given a $1,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for March 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

