Racine man allegedly rammed into a car multiple times, reportedly found drunk with his pants down

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly rammed into a car multiple times, and later was found drunk in a yard with his pants down to his ankles.
Jordan C. Knutson, 41, of the 2000 block of Grove Avenue, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth offense, and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 6:45 p.m. Saturday, an officer was sent to the area of 20th Street and Blaine Avenue for a vehicle crash. It was advised that a Mercedes struck a parked car and the driver was trying to flee.
Upon arrival, the officer found the Mercedes up against a car. There was a bottle of Jägermeister on top of the Mercedes. There was also a glass pipe with burnt marijuana residue on it. The car had extensive front passenger side damage.
The officer spoke to a man who said he heard the crash and saw the driver, later identified as Knutson, exit the driver’s seat. The officer then spoke to a man who said he heard a crash and saw the Mercedes ramming into his car over and over before the driver fled.
People are also reading…
Knutson was found in the backyard of the 2000 block of Blaine covered in an unknown substance with his pants down at his ankles. He could barely walk, his speech was extremely slurred and he smelled strongly of alcohol. He nodded his head up and down several times as if going unconscious due to his level of intoxication. He was then transported to the hospital.
At the hospital, Knutson threatened to spit on rescue personnel and officers. He also made threats toward medical staff as they tried to get information from him. When an officer tried to conduct the horizontal gaze nystagmus test, Knutson told him “go (expletive) yourself.”
Knutson was given a $1,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for March 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, March 7, 2022
Today's mugshots: March 7
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Shawn E. Londre
Shawn E. Londre, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, threat to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Joseph L. McLaurin
Joseph L. McLaurin, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, attempt robbery with use of force, battery (great bodily harm), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Matthew D. Middleton
Matthew D. Middleton, 3100 block of Shore Drive, Burlington, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
John E. Sieraski
John E. Sieraski, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Caleb L. Stulo
Caleb L. Stulo, 700 block Silent Sunday Court, Racine, stalking, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Shana L. Wells
Shana L. Wells, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC.
Jordan C. Knutson
Jordan C. Knutson, 2000 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
Jair Salgado
Jair Salgado, Chicago, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take less than $10,000).
Antonio M. Smith
Antonio M. Smith, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, burglary of a building or dwelling, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.
Hayley T. Wilkerson
Hayley T. Wilkerson, 700 block of Imperial Drive, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), felony bail jumping.
Gabriel Murguia
Gabriel Murguia, 2000 block of Case Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Ramone A. Campbell Jr.
Ramone A. Campbell Jr., 400 block of Lake Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Stephon Martaeveon Chapman
Stephon Martaeveon Chapman, 2000 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Magdalena Ciechanowski
Magdalena Ciechanowski, 600 block of College Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Michael W. Hernandez
Michael W. Hernandez, 2000 block of Charles Street, Racine, robbery with use of force (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.