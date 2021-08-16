Racine man allegedly put child in chokehold over $13, strangled and punched a woman

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly put a child in a chokehold after being asked for $13 in December, and then earlier this year strangled and punched a woman before pointing a gun at her.

Justin A. Bobick, 37, of the 1600 block of Kearney Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of strangulation and suffocation, a felony count of physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm, two misdemeanor counts of battery, two counts of disorderly conduct and a misdemeanor count of pointing a firearm at another.

According to criminal complaints:

On Dec. 19, 2020, an officer was sent to a residence on Thurston Avenue for a report of child abuse.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a woman who said Bobick assaulted a boy. The officer noticed the child had bruises and scratches to his right cheek and back of his neck.

The child said he asked Bobick for $13 that he owed him and this led to Bobick getting upset. Bobick then put his arm around the boy's neck and put him in a chokehold.