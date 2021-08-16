 Skip to main content
Racine man allegedly put child in chokehold over $13, strangled and punched a woman

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly put a child in a chokehold after being asked for $13 in December, and then earlier this year strangled and punched a woman before pointing a gun at her.

Justin Bobick

Bobick

Justin A. Bobick, 37, of the 1600 block of Kearney Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of strangulation and suffocation, a felony count of physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm, two misdemeanor counts of battery, two counts of disorderly conduct and a misdemeanor count of pointing a firearm at another.

According to criminal complaints:

On Dec. 19, 2020, an officer was sent to a residence on Thurston Avenue for a report of child abuse.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a woman who said Bobick assaulted a boy. The officer noticed the child had bruises and scratches to his right cheek and back of his neck.

The child said he asked Bobick for $13 that he owed him and this led to Bobick getting upset. Bobick then put his arm around the boy's neck and put him in a chokehold.

The boy managed to break out of it, then went back to playing video games. Bobick followed and later punched the boy in the face several times, then put his arm around the child's neck and squeezed to the point where the child had a hard time breathing and believed he was going to go unconscious. 

On May 3, 2021, an officer was sent to a house in the 1600 block of Kearney Avenue for an assault.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a woman who said that she was in an altercation with Bobick.

She said she woke him up and told him to return her keys and leave the house. He then attacked her, choking her and slamming her to the ground. He also punched her multiple times in the head. The officer noticed she had scrapes and swelling on her face, chin and neck. 

The officer spoke to another woman who said that she went to the house to tell Bobick to leave. He then pulled out a gun and pointed it at her and told her to leave. He then put the gun in his pocket and pulled out a hatchet and threatened her.

Bobick was given $7,000 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

