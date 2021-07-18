 Skip to main content
Racine man allegedly pushed an elder and broke his hip, left him lying on the floor for nearly 2 hours before calling an ambulance
Racine man allegedly pushed an elder and broke his hip, left him lying on the floor for nearly 2 hours before calling an ambulance

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly pushed down an elder and broke his hip, left him lying on the floor for nearly 2 hours before calling an ambulance.

Kurt D. Hackman, 47, of the 3200 block of Sheridan Road, was charged with a felony count of battery causing great bodily harm and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Thursday, an officer was sent to Ascension All Saints Hospital for an assault report regarding an event that took place Monday in the 3200 block of Sheridan Road.

The victim told police that he initially wanted to keep the situation “in house” without police being involved, but once he realized the extent of his injuries he felt that Hackman needed to be held accountable.

Hackman allegedly pushed the victim over, reportedly causing a severe break to his hip and requiring surgery. The victim said he may never be able to walk again without assistance due to the injury.

The victim said that Hackman came to the house drunk and began invading his personal space. He said Hackman tried to show his dominance by hugging tightly, kissing on the head and loudly saying things to him like “I love you.” He didn’t want the drunken attention; Hackman didn’t take kindly to “being rejected” and became angry. He slapped the phone out of the victim’s hand and began tossing papers around. He then knocked over a reclining chair and began throwing items around the living room.

He then forcefully pushed the victim into the living room. The victim said he couldn’t move his legs or turn over. After about 90 minutes, Hackman reportedly finally gave the victim his phone so he could call for an ambulance.

Hackman was given a $2,000 signature bond and a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

