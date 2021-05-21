Racine man allegedly punched employee, threw items to the floor at sporting-goods store

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly punched an employee and threw items to the ground at Dunham’s Sporting Goods, 5600 Durand Ave.
Jacque M. Fipps, 23, of the 1600 block of Taylor Avenue, was charged with three felony counts of bail jumping, six misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of battery, damage to property and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 5:52 p.m. Tuesday, an officer was sent to Meineke Car Care, 6006 21st St., for a man running in and out of the road, going through traffic and damaging property. Dispatch advised that the suspect, Fipps, was reportedly under the influence of methamphetamine.
At 6:17 p.m., officers were sent to Dunham’s Sporting Goods, 5600 Durand Ave., for a report of a man, later identified as Fipps, throwing stuff on the floor and having punched an employee in the face. When the officer arrived, he saw Fipps walking over the roadway and making hand signs which the officer reported were the sign for the Gangster Disciples gang. Fipps appeared to be talking to himself and was having trouble keeping his balance. He was then detained.
The officer spoke to the Dunham’s manager, who said that an employee made him aware that Fipps was in the store throwing merchandise around. Fipps then re-entered the store; the manager he confronted Fipps and told him he needed to leave. Fipps then reportedly said: “Keep following me I am gonna square up on you!” Fipps then allegedly punched him in the face and split his lip open.
Fipps was given a $2,000 signature bond and a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for June 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 19
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Quinshaynla D Oliver, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Donovan G James, 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Byron D Beadles, 5000 block of Graceland Boulevard, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).
Karon L Watson, Chicago, Illinois, felony bail jumping.
Ashley L Hawley, 1800 block of Marquette Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Jacque M Fipps, 1600 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Leroy T Bryant, 900 block of Center Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Bernard (aka Alex Berns) A Allison, Chicago, Illinois, possession of THC (possession of a controlled substance on or near certain places).