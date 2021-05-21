 Skip to main content
Racine man allegedly punched employee, threw items to the floor at sporting-goods store
RACINE

Racine man allegedly punched employee, threw items to the floor at sporting-goods store

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly punched an employee and threw items to the ground at Dunham’s Sporting Goods, 5600 Durand Ave.

Jacque M. Fipps, 23, of the 1600 block of Taylor Avenue, was charged with three felony counts of bail jumping, six misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of battery, damage to property and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 5:52 p.m. Tuesday, an officer was sent to Meineke Car Care, 6006 21st St., for a man running in and out of the road, going through traffic and damaging property. Dispatch advised that the suspect, Fipps, was reportedly under the influence of methamphetamine.

Jacque Fipps

Fipps

At 6:17 p.m., officers were sent to Dunham’s Sporting Goods, 5600 Durand Ave., for a report of a man, later identified as Fipps, throwing stuff on the floor and having punched an employee in the face. When the officer arrived, he saw Fipps walking over the roadway and making hand signs which the officer reported were the sign for the Gangster Disciples gang. Fipps appeared to be talking to himself and was having trouble keeping his balance. He was then detained.

The officer spoke to the Dunham’s manager, who said that an employee made him aware that Fipps was in the store throwing merchandise around. Fipps then re-entered the store; the manager he confronted Fipps and told him he needed to leave. Fipps then reportedly said: “Keep following me I am gonna square up on you!” Fipps then allegedly punched him in the face and split his lip open.

Fipps was given a $2,000 signature bond and a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for June 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

