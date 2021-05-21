Racine man allegedly punched employee, threw items to the floor at sporting-goods store

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly punched an employee and threw items to the ground at Dunham’s Sporting Goods, 5600 Durand Ave.

Jacque M. Fipps, 23, of the 1600 block of Taylor Avenue, was charged with three felony counts of bail jumping, six misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of battery, damage to property and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 5:52 p.m. Tuesday, an officer was sent to Meineke Car Care, 6006 21st St., for a man running in and out of the road, going through traffic and damaging property. Dispatch advised that the suspect, Fipps, was reportedly under the influence of methamphetamine.

At 6:17 p.m., officers were sent to Dunham’s Sporting Goods, 5600 Durand Ave., for a report of a man, later identified as Fipps, throwing stuff on the floor and having punched an employee in the face. When the officer arrived, he saw Fipps walking over the roadway and making hand signs which the officer reported were the sign for the Gangster Disciples gang. Fipps appeared to be talking to himself and was having trouble keeping his balance. He was then detained.