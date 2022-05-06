Racine man allegedly punched, choked, headbutted a teenage girl

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly punched, choked and headbutted a teenage girl.
Daniel A. Kirk, 24, of the 500 block of Sixth Street, was charged with a felony count of physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 10:57 a.m. on Tuesday, an officer was sent to the 1200 block of Indiana St. for a 17-year-old girl who was assaulted.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the teenager and noticed she had a goose egg type injury on her forehead. She said that Kirk punched, choked and headbutted her. The officer also spoke to her sibling who said he saw Kirk and the teenager exchange punches and then Kirk headbutted her.
Officers took Kirk into custody and he was found with marijuana on him.
Kirk was given a $1,000 signature bond and a $150 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on May 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 4, 2022
Today's mugshots: May 4
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Mauro Lopez
Mauro Lopez, 1500 block of Maple Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Konrad J. Haase
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Konrad J. Haase, 1500 block of Thurston Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Marcus C. Haynes
Marcus C. Haynes, 1800 block of Clayton Avenue, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, obstructing an officer.
Anthony L. Ball
Anthony L. Ball, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), felony bail jumping.
Daniel A. Kirk
Daniel A. Kirk, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct, possession of THC.
Eric Warfield
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Eric Warfield, Zion, Illinois, attempting to flee or elude an officer, drive or operate motor vehicle without owner's consent, second degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor theft, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.