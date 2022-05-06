Racine man allegedly punched, choked, headbutted a teenage girl

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly punched, choked and headbutted a teenage girl.

Daniel A. Kirk, 24, of the 500 block of Sixth Street, was charged with a felony count of physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:57 a.m. on Tuesday, an officer was sent to the 1200 block of Indiana St. for a 17-year-old girl who was assaulted.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the teenager and noticed she had a goose egg type injury on her forehead. She said that Kirk punched, choked and headbutted her. The officer also spoke to her sibling who said he saw Kirk and the teenager exchange punches and then Kirk headbutted her.

Officers took Kirk into custody and he was found with marijuana on him.

Kirk was given a $1,000 signature bond and a $150 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on May 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.