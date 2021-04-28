RACINE — A Racine man allegedly punched an officer in the chest as police attempted to remove him from a property where he was not welcome.
Lintrell D. Myles, 30, of the 5500 block of Byrd Avenue, was charged with a felony count of battery to a law enforcement officer, two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 3:05 a.m. Sunday, an officer was sent to the 5500 block of Byrd Avenue because Myles was unwanted on the property and had assaulted someone.
Officers approached the apartment and saw Myles in the living room. An officer commanded him to leave the apartment but he refused. He then allegedly began punching numerous times at police, punching one of the officers in the chest and knocking off his body camera. The officer then tried to use his electronic control device on Myles but it was ineffective. Eventually Myles was detained.
Myles was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital’s emergency room; there, he reportedly filled his mouth with water, spit all over the glass door and refused to stay seated. Myles reportedly looked at all four of the officers and said one by one “I fought you, I fought you, I fought you and I fought you.”
Myles was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for May 5 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 26
Today's mugshots: April 26
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Sergio Anthony Velasquez
Sergio (aka Suave) Anthony Velasquez, 1600 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams).
Jason A Visor
Jason A Visor, Madison, Wisconsin, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Kylin D Banks Shaw
Kylin D Banks Shaw, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, possession of THC.
Jacob E Brown
Jacob E Brown, 1800 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property.
Phillip N Canady
Phillip N Canady, 900 block of Wolff Street, Racine, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Solomon O Correa
Solomon O Correa, 400 block of English Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
David Earl Montgomery
David Earl Montgomery, 1200 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Troy Muniz
Troy Muniz, 1900 block of Green Street, Racine, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Joseph L Boyd
Joseph L Boyd, 1300 block of Center Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), criminal damage to property.
Shanta L Hagan
Shanta L Hagan, 1100 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, possession of an electric weapon, misdemeanor batter (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Jeremy D Johnson
Jeremy D Johnson, 600 block of Meadow Lane, Burlington, operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping.
Lintrell D Myles
Lintrell D Myles, 5500 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, battery to a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Kelvin Robles
Kelvin Robles, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Heather Aileen Ruisch
Heather Aileen Ruisch, 5700 block of West Peninsula Road, Waterford, felony bail jumping.
David J Steidl
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
David J Steidl, 4000 block of Maryland Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, attempt battery to a nurse.