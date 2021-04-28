 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine man allegedly punched an officer in the chest
0 comments
RACINE

Racine man allegedly punched an officer in the chest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly punched an officer in the chest as police attempted to remove him from a property where he was not welcome.

The Justice Department is opening a sweeping probe into policing in Louisville, Kentucky after the March 2020 death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot to death by police during a raid at her home.

Lintrell D. Myles, 30, of the 5500 block of Byrd Avenue, was charged with a felony count of battery to a law enforcement officer, two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 3:05 a.m. Sunday, an officer was sent to the 5500 block of Byrd Avenue because Myles was unwanted on the property and had assaulted someone.

Lintrell Myles

Myles

Officers approached the apartment and saw Myles in the living room. An officer commanded him to leave the apartment but he refused. He then allegedly began punching numerous times at police, punching one of the officers in the chest and knocking off his body camera. The officer then tried to use his electronic control device on Myles but it was ineffective. Eventually Myles was detained.

Myles was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital’s emergency room; there, he reportedly filled his mouth with water, spit all over the glass door and refused to stay seated. Myles reportedly looked at all four of the officers and said one by one “I fought you, I fought you, I fought you and I fought you.”

Myles was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for May 5 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Man busted at JFK with 35 live finches stuffed inside hair curlers

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
'I don’t see a monster anymore' | Sister of man killed during fight asks for leniency on behalf of man who shot him
Crime and Courts

'I don’t see a monster anymore' | Sister of man killed during fight asks for leniency on behalf of man who shot him

A woman who lost her brother to gun violence less than a year ago talks about her journey from seeing the defendant as a "monster" to giving her forgiveness to him. “I cannot speak for my whole family, but I forgive you, and God forgives you,” Angela Martinez said.

“That was, by far, the best victim impact statement I have ever heard," the judge said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News