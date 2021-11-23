Racine man allegedly punched a woman who was driving him and stole her phone

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly punched a woman who was driving him, also stole her phone.
Conway J. Grandy Jr., 53, of the 3800 block of Southwood Drive, was charged with misdemeanor counts of battery and theft.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 10:54 p.m. Saturday, an officer was sent to the 2000 block of De Koven Avenue for a reported assault.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a woman who said that Grandy punched her and took her iPhone 6. She said she knew Grandy and was there to give him a ride to a family member's house.
When they arrived, he didn't want to get out of the car and she told him she'd call the police if he didn't get out. He then got out and walked to the driver's window and punched her in the face. She then got out of the car to find help and dropped her phone. He picked it up and walked away with it.
Grandy was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A status conference is set for Feb. 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Nov. 22
Today's mugshots: Nov. 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Brian A Gleiter
Brian A Gleiter, 400 block of Seventh Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Damontae T Massie
Damontae T Massie, 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), felony bail jumping, negligent handling of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon.
Luther Marcell Pleasant Jr.
Luther Marcell Pleasant Jr., 2100 block of Howe Street, Mount Pleasant, possession of THC, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Shaquille O Stevenson
Shaquille O Stevenson, 1800 block of Saint Clair Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), felony bail jumping.
Arlance L Triplett
Arlance L Triplett, 2200 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), second degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting an officer, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Sad R Woods
Sad R Woods, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of cocaine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance.
Conway J Grandy Jr.
Conway J Grandy Jr., 3800 block of Southwood Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor theft.
David Eddy Julien
David Eddy Julien, Chicago, Illinois, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Jess L Arrobeullo
Jess L Arrobeullo, 1000 block of English Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.