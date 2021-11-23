Racine man allegedly punched a woman who was driving him and stole her phone

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly punched a woman who was driving him, also stole her phone.

Conway J. Grandy Jr., 53, of the 3800 block of Southwood Drive, was charged with misdemeanor counts of battery and theft.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:54 p.m. Saturday, an officer was sent to the 2000 block of De Koven Avenue for a reported assault.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a woman who said that Grandy punched her and took her iPhone 6. She said she knew Grandy and was there to give him a ride to a family member's house.

When they arrived, he didn't want to get out of the car and she told him she'd call the police if he didn't get out. He then got out and walked to the driver's window and punched her in the face. She then got out of the car to find help and dropped her phone. He picked it up and walked away with it.

Grandy was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A status conference is set for Feb. 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.