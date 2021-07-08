Racine man allegedly punched a woman in a wheelchair, called her racial slurs

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly punched a woman in a wheelchair and called her racial slurs.

Christopher M. Palid, 48, of the 1900 block of Gilson Street, was charged with misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct against a disabled person, plus four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 5:35 p.m. on Tuesday, an officer was sent to an apartment in the 5800 block of Lincoln Village Drive for an assault.

Upon arrival, the officer met with the woman who was waiting inside on her wheelchair. She said Palid dropped her off at the apartment and while inside asked him to help her move from her manual wheelchair to her electric one. He then became angry and called her racial slurs. He then punched her in the face. She then sprayed him with mace and he left.

The officer met with Palid who said that he was with the victim and "she couldn't get into her sweats." He told her to "shut up," but that was it. He then said he "didn't want to pick her up and put her in her chair again." When asked if he hit her, he said "she had mace."

According to the officer, "throughout the conversation, Palid’s story did not stay consistent and he seemed really unsure about his answers."