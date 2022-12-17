Racine man allegedly punched a woman in a car and stole her phone

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly punched a woman in a car and then stole her phone.

Allieas G. Williams, 41, of the 1100 block of David Street, was charged with a felony count of robbery with use of force and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11:19 a.m. on Aug. 23, an officer was sent to the 1300 block of Orange Street for a man hitting a woman.

Upon arrival, the officer noticed the woman was shaken up and had swelling to the lower right side of her lip and a small drop of blood on her chin. She said he came to her residence around 7 a.m. wanting to come in. She said he could come in after she took a shower, but then he got angry and accused her of hiding something.

He tried to break into the home by kicking the door open.

Williams then parked his silver Nissan in the front end of the driveway and told her she was not going to work today. He threatened to pop all four of her tires and damage her truck.

A man then began arguing with Williams, and the woman snuck out the back door in an attempt to flag down police, but then Williams tried to use his vehicle to stop her. Williams then opened the driver side door and punched her in the face. He then grabbed her phone as well as another phone that was in the cupholder and left.

She said the two phones were worth around $440.

Williams was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on Dec. 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

