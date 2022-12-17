 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Racine man allegedly punched a woman in a car and stole her phone

  • 0

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly punched a woman in a car and then stole her phone.

This Day in History:, Slavery Is Abolished in America. December 18, 1865. The 13th Amendment was formally adopted into the U.S. Constitution. It ensures that “neither slavery nor involuntary servitude … shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.”. It had been approved in the Republican-led Senate in April of 1864. But the amendment had been bogged down in the Democratic-led House of Representatives for almost a year. On December 2, 1865, Alabama became the 27th state to ratify the 13th Amendment. The vote provided the requisite three-fourths majority of states’ approval needed to ratify the 13th Amendment
Allieas Williams

Williams

Allieas G. Williams, 41, of the 1100 block of David Street, was charged with a felony count of robbery with use of force and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11:19 a.m. on Aug. 23, an officer was sent to the 1300 block of Orange Street for a man hitting a woman.

Upon arrival, the officer noticed the woman was shaken up and had swelling to the lower right side of her lip and a small drop of blood on her chin. She said he came to her residence around 7 a.m. wanting to come in. She said he could come in after she took a shower, but then he got angry and accused her of hiding something.

He tried to break into the home by kicking the door open.

People are also reading…

Williams then parked his silver Nissan in the front end of the driveway and told her she was not going to work today. He threatened to pop all four of her tires and damage her truck.

A man then began arguing with Williams, and the woman snuck out the back door in an attempt to flag down police, but then Williams tried to use his vehicle to stop her. Williams then opened the driver side door and punched her in the face. He then grabbed her phone as well as another phone that was in the cupholder and left.

She said the two phones were worth around $440.

Williams was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on Dec. 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

20-year-old killed in suspected OWI crash

20-year-old killed in suspected OWI crash

The deceased has been identified as Johanna Pascoe. A suspected inebriated driver from Illinois is accused of having crossed the centerline and crashed into Pascoe's car on Douglas Avenue Monday morning.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Morocco fans dream of World Cup third place

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News